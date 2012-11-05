Fitch expects the economy to remain more volatile than investment grade peers,
but believes sovereign creditworthiness has become more resilient to shocks. At
some point, an external financing shock and a recession are likely. However, the
agency believes the country's strong sovereign, bank and household balance
sheets, and economic and exchange rate flexibility provide important buffers
against shocks spreading into a wider financial crisis.
Turkey's public finances are a key rating strength. Government debt dynamics are
favourable due to a low general government budget deficit, which Fitch forecasts
at 1.9% of GDP in 2012 (not counting privatisation receipts) and trend GDP
growth above the real interest rate. Fitch estimates the general government
debt/GDP ratio will be 37% at end-2012, down 9pp since end-2009, while it
projects the 'BBB' range median at 41% of GDP, up 7pp since 2009.
The government extended the average maturity of debt to 4.5 years in mid-2012
from 3.5 years in 2009, while reducing the FX share to less than 30%. Lower
budget deficits and debt maturities have reduced Turkey's gross fiscal financing
requirement to a projected 9% of GDP in 2012 from 17% in 2010. A relatively deep
local capital market supports financing flexibility.
Turkey's sound banking system underpins the rating. It has a capital adequacy
ratio of 16.3%, is moderate in size and has a low non-performing loan ratio of
2.8%. However, credit growth has been brisk in recent years (although it slowed
to 14% in September 2012), raising the loan/deposit ratio to above 100%.
Household debt is low at only 18% of GDP.
Favourable growth prospects support the credit profile. Turkey's potential
growth rate of 4%-5% is boosted by demographic trends, an entrepreneurial
culture and financial deepening. It improved its ranking to 43rd (out of 144) in
the World Economic Forum's latest competitiveness league table, up from 59th in
2011/12. GDP per capita is above the 'BBB' median. Turkey also outperforms the
peer median on four out of six of the World Bank's governance indicators.
Nevertheless, Turkey's external finances remain a key rating weakness. Fitch
forecasts the CAD at USD58bn (7.3% of GDP) in 2012, albeit down from USD77bn
(10%) in 2011. The agency forecasts it to remain at USD63bn (7.2%) in 2013
which, together with maturing external debt payments, exposes the country to
shocks to global liquidity. Nonetheless, foreign exchange reserves (including
gold) have increased by USD24bn year to date to USD112bn and Turkey did not
suffer a sudden stop to capital inflows during the Lehman or eurozone crisis
stress tests. Turkey's net external debt/GDP ratio is likely to trend up
gradually over the forecast horizon.
Turkey also has a track record of volatile inflation and GDP growth, reflecting
its low savings rate and dependence on external financing, as well as domestic
policy management. Fitch forecasts inflation to decline to 7.4% at end-2012 and
6.5% at end-2013, from 10.5% at end-2011, but still well above the central
bank's inflation target of 5%. Although the new policy framework has traction
and has helped to rebalance the economy under challenging conditions, it has
failed to hit the inflation target and has been relatively discretionary and
unpredictable.
The two-notch upgrade of the local currency IDR to 'BBB' opens up a one-notch
uplift above the foreign currency IDR to reflect the sovereign's somewhat
greater capacity to finance itself in Turkish lira than in foreign currency, due
to its power of taxation, the strong banking system and deep local capital
market. The lengthening in maturity of local currency debt has further reduced
its financing risks. The country's relatively weak external finances also weigh
less heavily on the local currency rating.
RATING OUTLOOK - STABLE
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action, individually or
collectively, are:
- A material and durable reduction in the CAD, though Fitch does not anticipate
this in the near term.
- A track record of lower and more stable inflation.
The main risk factors that could lead to negative rating action, individually or
collectively, are:
- A 'balance-of-payments crisis' triggered by an external shock or a domestic
policy mistake.
- A worse-than-expected increase in external debt ratios over the medium term,
for example related to rapid credit growth and larger CADs.
- A major political shock with a material adverse impact on the economic and
fiscal outlook.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions.
- Fitch's economic and fiscal projections are based on the assumption that
budget outcomes are broadly in line with the Turkish government's Medium-Term
Program 2013-2015, consistent with a declining government debt/GDP ratio.
- Fitch assumes that the eurozone remains intact and that there is no
materialisation of severe tail risks to global financial stability that could
trigger a sudden stop to capital inflows to countries like Turkey with large
CADs and net external debtor positions. Such a scenario would likely trigger a
downgrade.
- Some escalation in regional instability cannot be discounted and is within the
tolerance of the rating. However, Fitch does not expect the civil war in Syria
to draw Turkey into a full-scale military conflict. If such an event took place
and had a significant economic and fiscal impact it could lead to a downgrade.
- Fitch assumes that Turkey's membership of the Financial Action Task Force
(FATF) is not suspended in February 2013 (as FATF threatened in October 2012 if
Turkey failed to "adopts legislation to remedy deficiencies in its terrorist
financing offence" and "establishes a legal framework for identifying and
freezing terrorist assets consistent with the FATF Recommendations"); or if it
is suspended, that does not precipitate countermeasures that materially
adversely affect the capacity of Turkish entities to access international
financing. If such a downside risk materialised it could lead to a downgrade.