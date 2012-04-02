(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 02 -
Summary analysis -- ORIX Life Insurance Corp. --------------------- 02-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Aug-2005 A-/-- --/--
03-Mar-2004 BBB+/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on ORIX Life Insurance Corp. (ORIX Life; A-/Stable/--) reflect its
position as a strategically important subsidiary of the ORIX group, one of
Japan's most diversified financial groups. The ratings on ORIX Life also
reflect the company's market position, which is maintained by a strategy to
focus on medical insurance and other protection-type products, as well as a
capitalization level that's commensurate with the current ratings, backed by
support from its parent, ORIX Corp. (ORIX; A-/Stable/--). On the other hand,
the ratings are partly offset by a high operating expense ratio compared with
its peers due to its small business size and new business growth, and
relatively high asset management risk due to its concentration in the real
estate sector.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services regards ORIX Life as a strategically
important subsidiary of the ORIX group, based on our criteria (for more
information, please see "Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published
on Nov. 9, 2011). ORIX Life contributes highly to the ORIX group's
consolidated profit under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
(GAAP), and revenues from the life insurance business are relatively stable
compared to the group's other businesses. Given that the group's revenues are
relatively susceptible to external economic and market conditions, the life
insurance business is seen as a key factor in mitigating against such
exposure.
In our view, ORIX Life has maintained, and will sustain its stable position in
the domestic third-sector insurance market. The company is supported by its
strategy to further increase profitability by selling protection-type
products, such as medical insurance. ORIX Life's main distribution channels
are independent agencies that offer a wide variety of insurance products
provided by different types of insurance companies, bancassurance, and direct
marketing channels such as Internet. The company does not have its own sales
network, unlike major Japanese life insurers, which have their own
distribution channels represented by their exclusive sales force. ORIX Life
has continuously developed and sold third-sector insurance. Since the launch
of a medical insurance product called "CURE" in September 2006, this core
product has driven solid sales growth, and as a result, its customer base has
been expanding steadily.
As the ORIX group has adopted U.S. GAAP, ORIX Life focuses on net
profitability as defined under U.S. GAAP, rather than domestic accounting
standards. Core insurance profit, which indicates life insurers' profitability
from the insurance business, turned into a JPY7.2 billion loss in fiscal 2010
(ended March 31, 2011) due to an increase in expenses related to increasing
new business in-force and the accumulation of policy reserves. On the other
hand, the company posted a net profit of JPY9.3 billion in fiscal 2010 based on
U.S. GAAP, which allow the deferral of expenses relating to new business
in-force. ORIX Life's operating expense ratio is higher than those of its
peers, although its operating expense per business-in force is declining. This
is due to its relatively smaller business size and new business growth. In
addition, competition in third-sector insurance, which it focuses on, has been
intensifying as many insurers are also focusing on the highly profitable
products. As such, Standard & Poor's intends to continue to monitor the
company's progress in improving profitability while increasing new sales by
streamlining its cost efficiency, amid intense competition.
We consider ORIX Life's overall investment exposure as conservative with high
quality. However, we also believe that the company is exposed to a relatively
high concentration risk in the real estate sector. The company invests mainly
in fixed-rate bearing assets, such as Japanese corporate and government bonds,
yen-denominated foreign bonds, and loan participation agreements with ORIX. It
has very limited exposure to equities. Risk-monitored assets had risen to
JPY22.3 billion as of March 31, 2009, due to the effects of the financial
crisis. But they were reduced to JPY5.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2011, and we
think they will continue to decrease because of the company's strategic shift
to a conservative lending policy. On the other hand, ORIX Life's real
estate-related assets account for a large portion of its asset portfolio,
reflecting the group's large proportion of real estate-related assets. This is
because the company has invested in actual real estate, commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and real estate investment trusts (REITs).
As such, we believe that the company is exposed to a relatively high asset
investment risk, given its credit concentration in the real estate sector.
In our opinion, ORIX Life maintains its capitalization at a level commensurate
with our current ratings, backed by support from its parent, ORIX Corp. The
insurer received a JPY10 billion capital injection in November 2011. As a
strategically important subsidiary of the ORIX group, and because of its high
contribution to the group's profit, we believe that ORIX Life is likely to
receive financial support if it needs to enhance its capital due to new
business growth, unexpected negative factors, or changes in the business
environment.
Standard & Poor's evaluates ORIX Life's Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) as
"Adequate", given its appropriate risk control relative to the risks it
assumes. Standard & Poor's evaluates insurance companies' ERM on a scale of
four: Excellent, Strong, Adequate, and Weak. The expanded definition of
Adequate contains three levels: Adequate, Adequate With Strong Risk Controls,
and Adequate With Positive Trend.