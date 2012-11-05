Nov 05 - Fitch Ratings will explore the mortgage credit
trends, market dynamics and prospects for the coming months and years at its
annual European RMBS conference roadshow.
The agency notes that core European countries demonstrate stable mortgage and
ratings performance, relatively healthy issuance volumes and tighter pricing. In
contrast, transaction performance in most peripheral eurozone countries has
deteriorated further and lenders are almost totally reliant on central banks for
their wholesale funding.
"Fitch is well aware that investors now rely as much on the rationale and
research underpinning the ratings as on the ratings themselves," says Marjan van
der Weijden, Head of EMEA Structured Finance. "It is more important than ever
that Fitch provides the tools to allow investors to distinguish between
transactions that will remain stable and those at risk of deterioration. The
past remains an important input in the analysis but it is crucial that Fitch
gives its views on the impact of possible future events."
"In terms of losses, EMEA RMBS has been one of the best performing asset classes
in Global Structured Finance over the last 12 years with total losses realised
to date at less than 0.01% of the aggregate originated balance and 0.2% expected
in total. However, standard performance measures across the region vary
tremendously, with peripheral eurozone countries faring the worst in recent
years," says Gregg Kohansky, Head of EMEA RMBS. "In this series of conferences
Fitch will dig deeper into the raw statistics and explore the drivers of the
two-tier market in Europe."
Events will be held in Frankfurt (6 November), Amsterdam (8 November) and London
(13 November). Fitch analysts and guest speakers will discuss various topics
including:
- Key Drivers of Future Rating Actions: Where next for house prices? How robust
are 'AAAsf' UK and Dutch prime RMBS? Sovereign and counterparty pressures.
Macroeconomic stress test analysis.
- Recoveries, Modifications, Servicing: What is happening behind the scenes?
Loan enforcement: How much is being recovered and how long does it take? How are
lenders handling distressed borrowers? Servicer responses to changing regulation
and market conditions.
- Origination, Issuance, Pricing: Which Drives Which? Mortgage origination and
funding dynamics, issuance expectations, hedging costs and investor risk
appetite.
