Weaknesses:

-- Modest market position and geographic diversification.

-- Asset quality pressured by ongoing difficult economic environment.

-- High reliance on funding sourced from or via the group.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' negative outlook on Ireland-based KBC Bank Ireland PLC (KBCI) principally reflects our view that while its regulatory Tier 1 capital may remain robust, there is a risk that capitalization measured by Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework may move persistently below the 5.0% threshold. It also acknowledges the risk that the apparent slowing pace of deterioration in KBCI's asset quality and economic and collateral value trends in Ireland could yet take a further turn for the worse, further delaying the bank's return to profitability.

The ratings reflect our expectation that KBCI will remain loss-making in the second half of 2012 and full-year 2013, mainly as a result of continued elevated loan impairment charges. We expect that KBCI will continue to receive capital injections from the parent that will hold the regulatory Tier 1 ratio at around 11%. In our view, this may well result in the RAC ratio moving back above the 5.0% level by end-2012 and staying there. We further expect the parent to remain supportive with regard to funding, at a time when KBCI is trying to grow its retail customer deposit base.

We could potentially lower the ratings if KBCI's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) deteriorates. This would most likely arise if we project the RAC ratio to be below 5.0% through end-2013, which would lead us to revise our assessment of KBCI's capital and earnings to "weak" from "moderate". It could also result if KBCI's asset quality and impairment loss trends become demonstrably weaker than peers'--a factor that we would most likely reflect in a revision of the bank's risk position assessment to "moderate" from "adequate".

We may also take negative rating action if we observe that the links between KBCI and its parent KBC Bank N.V. (KBC; A-/Stable/A-2) are weakening, even allowing for our expectation of continued support. This could result in a revision of our group status designation for KBCI to "moderately strategic". Assuming no change in the SACP, the latter assessment would lead to a two-notch downgrade of the counterparty credit ratings. This is because a "moderately strategic" group status only allows for one notch of group support compared with the current three notches.

We could revise the outlook on KBCI to stable if, in our view, the links between KBC and KBCI do not weaken and there is clear evidence that the impairment charge is on a sustainable downward track, leading to a high probability that the bank's earnings and capitalization will be, at worst, in line with our expectations.

