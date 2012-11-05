(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 05 -
Summary analysis -- MMC Norilsk Nickel OJSC ----------------------- 05-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Metal mining
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Aug-2006 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
10-Aug-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The ratings on the Russian metals and mining group OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel are
underpinned by the group's large, high-grade, long-life reserve base, which
gives it leading positions in several metal markets. Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services considers that the group's low cost position supports profitability,
positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), healthy credit metrics, and
resilience to commodity market downturns.
Rating constraints include potential implications of a shareholder conflict, a
relatively short-term maturity profile with high maturities in 2013-2014, the
group's exposure to cyclical and volatile commodity markets, mounting capital
spending needs, difficult operating conditions, and risks related to operating
in Russia.
S&P base-case operating scenario
We expect Norilsk to continue to experience industry-leading profitability due
to its low cost position in the first quartile of the industry cost curve. We
factor into the rating EBITDA of about $5 billion in 2012 and about $4.5
billion in 2013 compared with $2.5 billion in the first half of 2012. This is
based on our expectation that Norilsk will maintain stable production in the
next several years and the following price assumptions:
-- $7.5 per pound (/lb) for nickel for the rest of 2012 and $8/lb in 2013.
-- $3.25/lb for copper for the rest of 2012 and $3/lb in 2013;
We expect that Norilsk's international operations will remain break-even in
the current environment. We anticipate major production growth in 2015-2017
related notably to company's large Chita project.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
In our rating scenario, we expect Norilsk to continue to generate positive
FOCF. This takes into account the relatively high capital spending of $3.0
billion-$3.5 billion a year to modernize key operating assets and invest in
new projects such as Chita. We think there is a degree of flexibility to
adjust capital spending, however. Historically, the company has managed to
adjust its capital spending when needed, so that its FOCF has always been
positive even during the 2008-2009 downturn.
After $9.0 billion of share buybacks in 2011, Norilsk shifted from a net cash
to a net debt position, but its leverage nevertheless remains very manageable,
in our view. We expect Norilsk's adjusted ratio of funds from operations to
debt to remain above 60%, and the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA to be about
1x in 2012-2013.
We continue to view the ongoing conflict between Norilsk's major
shareholders--Interros (28%; not rated) and United Company Rusal (25%; not
rated)--as negative for the rating. This is because the conflict could hamper
Norilsk's strategic direction, financial policy, and access to external
financing.
Still, we don't think that, following its three unsuccessful attempts to buy
back its shares from Rusal, Norilsk is likely to make any new offers in the
near term, given currently volatile financial markets and the company's large
capital spending program. In our view, Norilsk has shown its commitment to
moderate leverage, even in the event of an industry downturn, or if it makes
large acquisitions or shareholder distributions.
Liquidity
We view Norilsk's liquidity as adequate based on the ratio of sources of
liquidity to uses of liquidity of 1.2x for the next 12 months as well as the
additional flexibility provided by:
-- Substantial uncommitted credit lines, largely from Russian state-owned
banks;
-- Investments of about $1.5 billion in shares of Russian electric
utility company InterRao and some other electric utility companies; and
As of June 30, 2012, the key sources of liquidity included:
-- Cash of $650 million, excluding cash tied to operations that we
estimate to be $300 million; and
-- Funds from operations of $3.6 billion in our credit scenario.
The key potential uses of liquidity include:
-- Debt maturities over the next 12 months of $1.6 billion;
-- Capital expenditures, which are $3 billion to $3.5 billion in our base
case scenario, but could be scaled back to $1.5 billion in a stress scenario
where the company is not able to obtain new funding from the market; and
-- Dividends of $0.9 billion declared in June 2012 and paid in August
2012.
We also take into account that the company has further strengthened liquidity
in the second half of the year with additional medium-term bank facilities. We
expect Norilsk to further improve its debt maturity profile in 2013.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Norilsk reflects a combination of:
-- A short-term maturity profile with substantial maturities in 2013 and
2014;
-- Uncertain macro and nickel-industry environment; and
-- Potential implications of continuing strategic differences between
Interros and Rusal on Norilsk's financial policy, management, and strategic
direction.
We would consider revising the outlook to stable if the company's maturity
profile is strengthened and the current shareholder dispute doesn't create
additional pressure on the financial risk profile.
