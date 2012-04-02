Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings says in its latest European CMBS bulletin that with another large volume of maturities coming through in April 2012 (EUR2.2bn, 23 loans), servicers will yet again be put to the test. Almost 60% of loans maturing this month are serviced by Capita Asset Services.

To date, 430 Fitch-rated EMEA CMBS loans have matured since the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008. Capita and Hatfield service most of these. The trend of infrequent repayments continues; over two-thirds of the maturity defaulted loans serviced by these companies remain outstanding (by exit loan balance). Other servicers have much smaller volumes of matured loans in work-out.

Vintage is a key differentiating factor determining performance of maturing loans. Most loans originated in 2004 or earlier years have repaid in full (80% by exit loan balance). These loans typically had greater equity at maturity, because of lower loan-to-value (LTV) practices and lower net value declines.

The 2006 and 2007 vintages are weaker; originated at the peak of the market, the majority of 2006 and 2007 vintage loans that have reached their maturity dates are still outstanding. This excludes any loans that previously prepaid prior to maturity. On the whole, LTVs are too high for them to be refinanced outright, and in some cases negative equity rules out sponsor cooperation.

There was little movement on this index during March, as the only maturing loan - the low-leverage, small-balance Zeloof Partnership loan securitised in Victoria Funding (EMC-III) plc, successfully redeemed. The prepayments of Immeo Residential Funding No. 2 and Opera Germany No. 1 will not affect the repayment index as the underlying loans prepaid more than six months before their maturity dates.

Fitch's Maturity Repayment Indices are incorporated into the agency's 'European CMBS Loan Maturity Bulletin', which provides data and commentary on loans backing European CMBS that are due to mature during the month. The bulletin supplements the agency's ongoing rating analysis and surveillance services and is available at www.fitchratings.com. It also looks at the status of loans that reached their maturity in previous months. Data on loan maturities is also available for download in Excel format.

Information and analysis of loan, portfolio and note-level information pertaining to all Fitch-rated European CMBS can be downloaded from www.fitchratings.com. Each loan summary in the bulletin will link to this additional data. The loan-by-loan 'CMBS SMART' surveillance pages, which are updated quarterly, contain Fitch's own performance metrics, such as the "Fitch LTV" and "Fitch Property Grade", alongside reported transaction performance data and ratings. This information is available in spreadsheets with a consistent format that can be downloaded by investors for further analysis.

Fitch's European CMBS performance tool 'CMBS SMART' is available at: www.fitchratings.com under the following headers: > Sectors > Structured Finance > CMBS > Tools > CMBS Surveillance > European

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European CMBS Loan Maturity Bulletin - April 2012