Nov 05 -
OVERVIEW
-- Since our last review, Mercator CLO I's class A-1 notes have continued
to amortize, increasing the level of available credit enhancement across all
classes of notes.
-- Despite a slight negative rating migration of performing assets, we
observe an improved performance including higher weighted-average spread and
recovery rates, and a shorter weighted-average life.
-- Following our analysis, we have raised our rating on the class A-1 and
A-2 notes.
-- At the same time, we lowered our rating on the class B-2 deferrable
notes and affirmed our rating on the A-3 deferrable and B-1 deferrable notes.
-- Mercator CLO I is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans
to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit rating on Mercator CLO I PLC's
class A-1 and A-2 notes. At the same time, we lowered our rating on the class B-2 deferrable
notes and affirmed our ratings on the class A-3 deferrable and B-1 deferrable
notes (see list below).
Since our last review on Sept. 15, 2011, and according to the latest available
trustee report (dated Oct. 2, 2012), the class A-1 notes have continued to
amortize to EUR187 million from EUR254 million as the transaction entered its
second year of amortization, leading to increased credit enhancement levels
for all classes, except for class B-2.
We have noticed that the weighted-average spread generated by the portfolio
has increased to 3.66% from 3.13%, and that the weighted-average life has
decreased to 3.8 years from 4.4 years. In addition, we note that the
weighted-average recovery rates have slightly decreased.
We have observed a slight deterioration in the credit quality of the
underlying assets in the portfolio, which comprise loans to primarily
speculative-grade corporate obligors.
Our analysis indicates that the proportion of loans rated in the 'CCC'
category has remained stable at about 8%, but defaulted assets now account for
2.8% compared with none last time.
As a result, we note that the class B-2 deferrable notes are now marginally
failing their par value test. The test, which measures the level of
overcollateralization available, caused excess interest to be diverted toward
a further redemption of the class A-1 notes, in order to bring the test back
to compliance. Note, however, that all other par value tests have improved due
to the amortization of the class A-1 notes.
Following our cash flow analysis, we consider the level of credit enhancement
available to the class A-1 and A-2 notes to be commensurate with higher
ratings. We have therefore raised our rating on the class A-1 notes to 'AA+
(sf)' from 'AA (sf)' and to 'AA- (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' on the class A-2 notes.
Our affirmations of the ratings on the class A-3 deferrable, and B-1
deferrable notes reflect our view that the credit support for these notes
continues to be commensurate with our current ratings.
We have lowered our rating on the class B-2 deferrable notes to 'CCC+ (sf)'
from 'B- (sf)'as they are constrained by the application of the largest
obligor default test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced as part of
our criteria update or by the largest industry default test, another of our
supplemental stress tests (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions
For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
Approximately 20% of the assets in the transaction's portfolio are
non-euro-denominated, while the liabilities are all in euros. To mitigate the
risk of foreign-exchange-related losses, the issuer has entered into currency
options and interest rate derivative agreements with JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
(A+/Negative/A-1) as counterparty. Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, our
analysis of the derivative counterparty and its associated documentation
indicates that, absent other mitigants, it cannot support ratings on the notes
that are higher than 'AA- (sf)' (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology
And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). To assess the potential impact
on our ratings, we have assumed that the transaction does not benefit from the
currency options and derivative agreements. We concluded that, in this
scenario, the class A-1 notes would still be able to achieve a 'AA+ (sf)'
rating, whereas the class A-2 notes can only achieve a 'AA- (sf)' rating in
either scenario.
Mercator CLO I is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction
that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology
And Assumptions, April 8, 2011
-- Update to Global Methodologies and Assumptions for Corporate Cash Flow
and Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitization,
Aug. 25, 2004
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Mercator CLO I PLC
EUR413 Million Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Raised
A-1 AA+ (sf) AA (sf)
A-2 AA- (sf) A+ (sf)
Rating Lowered
B-2 Def CCC+ (sf) B- (sf)
Rating Affirmed
A-3 def BBB+ (sf)
B-1 def BB+ (sf)
Def--Deferrable.