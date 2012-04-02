(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 -

Summary analysis -- Japan Bank for International Cooperation ------ 02-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Japan

Primary SIC: General

government, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Apr-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on JBIC are equalized with those on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+), based on our view that JBIC has an almost certain likelihood of extraordinary government support in a time of need. In addition, the ratings reflect the government's existing strong support for JBIC in the form of capital injections, low-cost direct funding through the Fiscal Investment and Loan Program, and guarantees for JBIC's foreign-currency funding.

JBIC's "critical" role reflects its policy mandate to extend financing to maintain and improve the international competitiveness of Japanese industries, develop and acquire natural resources, and carry out international finance operations that contribute to the sound development of the Japanese and international economy.

During the global financial crisis in 2008-2009, JBIC--as part of Japan Finance Corp. (JFC; AA-/Negative/A-1+)--acted as one of the key public financial institutions to provide liquidity in the market. Before April 1, 2012, JBIC had operated as a part of JFC, carrying out the international finance operations of Japan's sole integrated public financial institution. In May 2011, the government enacted the Japan Bank for International Cooperation Act (Act Number 39 of 2011) to spin off JBIC from JFC; JBIC was established as a stand-alone entity on April 1, 2012. Currently, JBIC receives strong backup from the government, and it provides financial assistance on an international level to help prevent financial instability.

JBIC has an "integral" link with the Japanese government, as it currently receives strong support under the JBIC Act. JBIC was established as an incorporated company with paid-up capital, and its capital will always be wholly owned by the Japanese government under the provisions of the JBIC Act. The Japanese government (the bank's main creditor) is JBIC's largest provider of funds through loans and guarantees. The government's direct loans to JBIC are subordinated to JBIC's own straight bonds. JBIC also enjoys privileges such as corporate tax exemption.

Cabinet orders enforced in July 2011 have enabled JBIC to expand the scope of its operations to finance developed countries, as well as to provide investment finance for mergers and acquisitions and equity investments in foreign enterprises by Japanese companies. There's a possibility that an increase in JBIC's exposure to new segments and its provision of new products may affect its individual credit profile, as well as its link with the Japanese government and its policy role. However, we currently believe that such a likelihood is low.

Liquidity

In our view, JBIC has adequate liquidity, given our assessment that it has an almost certain likelihood to receive extraordinary government support. The Japanese government currently provides funding support to JBIC through loans and guarantees. As of fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011), JBIC's total debt stood at JPY8.2 trillion. Of that amount, 67% was funded by the government, and 20% was made up of government-guaranteed bonds. For fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), JBIC is expected to be granted access to the government's foreign-currency reserves to fund its foreign-currency loans or investments, as it did in fiscal 2011. This is due to a funding scheme set up by the Japanese government for domestic corporations to promote foreign investments and counter the effects of the appreciating yen. JBIC's funding plan in fiscal 2012 incorporates 60% of its total funding needs, which is worth up to JPY1.3 trillion, to be supplied through the aforementioned scheme and JPY0.6 trillion (about 27% of its funding needs) of government loans and guaranteed bonds.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the outlook on the long-term sovereign ratings on Japan. The ratings on JBIC will remain equalized with the ratings and outlook on Japan. We may change the rating on JBIC if there is any change in JBIC's critical role within the public policy framework or in its integral link with the government. However, we currently believe this is unlikely.

