(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 -Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on Japan Finance Corp. (JFC) and has withdrawn the ratings at the issuer's request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook on the long-term rating was negative. At the same time, we also withdrew the 'AA-' debt ratings on 16 bonds issued by JFC.

On April 1, 2012, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC; AA-/Negative/A-1+) was spun off from JFC, and it succeeded all the assets and liabilities of JFC's international finance operations, including 38 of 54 rated bonds issued by JFC (for more information, please see "Japan Bank for International Cooperation Assigned 'AA-/A-1+' Ratings; Outlook Negative," published April 2, 2012). Standard & Poor's today affirmed at 'AA-' the ratings on the 38 bonds succeeded by JBIC. At the same time, we withdrew the ratings on the remaining 16 bonds that were not succeeded by JBIC.

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Withdrawn

To From

Japan Finance Corp.

Issuer Credit Rating NR AA-/Negative/A-1+

Senior Secured (16 bonds) NR AA-

