(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 02 -Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'AA-'
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on Japan Finance Corp. (JFC) and
has withdrawn the ratings at the issuer's request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook on
the long-term rating was negative. At the same time, we also withdrew the 'AA-' debt ratings on
16 bonds issued by JFC.
On April 1, 2012, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC;
AA-/Negative/A-1+) was spun off from JFC, and it succeeded all the assets and liabilities of
JFC's international finance operations, including 38 of 54 rated bonds issued by JFC (for more
information, please see "Japan Bank for International Cooperation Assigned 'AA-/A-1+' Ratings;
Outlook Negative," published April 2, 2012). Standard & Poor's today affirmed at 'AA-' the
ratings on the 38 bonds succeeded by JBIC. At the same time, we withdrew the ratings on the
remaining 16 bonds that were not succeeded by JBIC.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
Japan Finance Corp.
Issuer Credit Rating NR AA-/Negative/A-1+
Senior Secured (16 bonds) NR AA-
