Overview
-- We expect to update our view of the business and financial profiles on
the enlarged J. Safra Holding AG, the parent of the Safra group of private
banks (J Safra), in the next 90 days. This is pending our analysis of new
financial information following the acquisition of Bank Sarasin & Co Ltd. in
July 2012 and the final result of the public tender offer to minority
shareholders of Bank Sarasin & Co Ltd. launched in August 2012.
-- Our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on J. Safra Holding AG and
our 'A-/A-2' long-and short-term ratings on subsidiary Banque Safra -
Luxembourg remain on CreditWatch positive.
-- The CreditWatch positive reflects our view that the enlarged J. Safra
group will likely benefit from its larger size and scale, wider geographic
coverage, and especially, increased competitiveness in tax-compliant assets.
Rating Action
On Nov. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it was keeping its
'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on
Switzerland-based J. Safra Holding AG, the parent company of the Safra group
of private banks (J. Safra), and its 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term
counterparty credit ratings on its subsidiary Banque Safra - Luxembourg on
CreditWatch with positive implications, where it placed them on Aug. 1, 2012.
Rationale
The CreditWatch positive placements reflect our positive view of the Safra
family's purchase of Switzerland-based Bank Sarasin & Co Ltd. (Bank Sarasin,
not rated) in July 2012. Bank Sarasin will be consolidated under J. Safra
Holding AG. Further to the settlement of the public offer for the B shares of
Bank Sarasin on Oct. 19, 2012, after which J. Safra held shares representing
99.09% of Bank Sarasin's capital and 99.47% of its voting rights, J. Safra
announced that it has applied for the cancellation of the remaining publicly
held shares of Bank Sarasin.
Based on currently available public information, we believe that Bank
Sarasin's business franchise, in particular in tax-compliant assets, makes it
an appealing partner that will allow J. Safra to strengthen its franchises
with little overlap in the overall international footprint. The enlarged J.
Safra will have around CHF130 billion in assets under management (AuM) and
broader international diversification. It will also benefit from additional
distribution channels for its products and access to new growth markets,
especially in Asia and the Middle East.
Bank Sarasin is a specialized onshore wealth manager, catering for
institutional and private clients, with investment banking operations that are
marginal compared with its domestic and international peers'. With CHF19.3
billion in total balance sheet assets and CHF99.1 billion in AuM as of June
30, 2012, Bank Sarasin is a midsize player in the Swiss banking market. The
bank has a sound and seasoned private banking franchise, in our opinion, with
wide geographic diversification of income sources. Bank Sarasin's Tier 1
capital ratio stood at 15.5% on June 30, 2012, which is above the minimum
regulatory requirement of 8% and in line with J. Safra Holding's AG's
standards.
CreditWatch
We expect to update the market about the CreditWatch placement and our view of
the business and financial profile of the enlarged J. Safra within the next 90
days, pending the analysis of new financial information after the final result
of the tender offer to minority shareholders. To update or resolve the
CreditWatch, we will estimate our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for the
enlarged J. Safra and monitor the progress and size of the Safra family's
announced capital injection. We will also assess the systemic importance of
the enlarged J. Safra in Switzerland, which we view as "supportive" to its
banking industry.
We would consider a positive rating action if we saw noticeable strengthening
in J. Safra's risk position through an enlarged customer base, a more
diversified securities portfolio, significant tax-compliant assets, and the
unlocking of synergies with Bank Sarasin.
We might also revise our opinion of the systemic importance of J. Safra
Holding AG in Switzerland to "moderate" from "low," following the
consolidation of Bank Sarasin. If we made this change, we would factor into
the ratings on J. Safra Holding AG one notch of government support above the
stand-alone credit profile (SACP).
We might affirm the ratings depending on the impact on the enlarged group of
developments in the Swiss residential housing market. It could face some
pressure in Switzerland because of ongoing extraordinary increases in domestic
house prices. (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Loan Exposure
To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," published
July 3, 2012).
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Watch Pos/A-2
Bank Holding Company Rating BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2
SACP a-
Anchor a
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
J. Safra Holding AG
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2
Banque Safra - Luxembourg
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Watch Pos/A-2