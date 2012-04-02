Apr 02 -

Overview

-- Resolution Ltd. has announced the most likely scenario to manage its exit from its U.K. life insurance project.

-- The planned legal separation of its life insurance businesses into entities focusing on new business and existing business activities will make it easier to dispose of one or another of the legal entities.

-- Combining new and existing business activities has financial and commercial advantages, which may be lost; these underpin our current view of Friends Life Group PLC's credit profile.

-- We are therefore placing our ratings on Friends Life Group PLC and its rated subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications pending further information and analysis of the impact of this strategy on the credit profile of the group.

Rating Action

On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Friends Life Group PLC and its rated operating subsidiaries, Friends Life Ltd. (FLL; formerly Friends Provident Life and Pensions Ltd.) and Friends Life Company Ltd. (FLC; formerly Axa Sun Life PLC, which was acquired from AXA UK), on CreditWatch with negative implications.