(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn its 'BBB+'
long-term and 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Daiwa Securities Capital Markets
Co. Ltd. We withdrew the ratings after the company merged with Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
(BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 1, 2012. Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., which operates under the Daiwa
Securities group, is the surviving company following the merger, and it succeeded all
the long-term senior bonds of Daiwa Securities Capital Markets rated by Standard & Poor's. Our
issue ratings on these bonds are unchanged. In addition, we today withdrew our preliminary
rating on a shelf registration for long-term senior bonds issued by Daiwa Securities Capital
Markets.