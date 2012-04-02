(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 02 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Delhi MSW Solutions Limited's (DMSWSL) INR60m fund-based working capital limits 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)'/'Fitch A1(SO)(ind)' ratings and its INR392.9m term loans a 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)' rating.

The ratings are based solely on what Fitch expects to be an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by its parent company, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL). The guarantee currently provided by REEL is expected to be amended to include unconditional and irrevocable features and enhanced to reflect the total rated amount, both before end-April 2012.

As per REEL's provisional consolidated FY11 (financial year ending March) figures, revenue increased to INR10.29bn (FY10: INR4.97bn), though EBITDA margin declined to 24.4% (28.6%). FY11 was the first full year of operations of the company's Singapore operations, which provides for steady but low EBITDA of 7%-8%. Margins from other businesses were around 30%, and the increasing proportion of these businesses is likely to improve REEL's margins. REEL has an engineering, procurement and construction order book of INR9.3bn, to be executed over the next three years. Total adjusted debt was INR4,060.8m (FY10: INR2,855.4m) and net financial leverage was 1.48x (1.8x).

REEL and its subsidiaries have a capex plan of over INR17bn for the next three years. This includes two waste energy power-plants with a combined capacity of 72MW in Delhi and Hyderabad. As this capex is likely to be funded mainly through debt, leverage should increase over the medium term.

DMSWSL's ratings may be upgraded if REEL completes a significant portion of the capex while maintaining its current credit profile, on a sustained basis. Conversely, adjusted net debt/ EBITDA of above 2.5x may lead to a ratings downgrade. Further, failure to complete the guarantee amendment within the next month may also lead to negative rating action.

DMSWSL is an SPV of REEL formed to develop an integrated municipal solid waste management facility on build-own-operate basis in Delhi. It is also setting up a 24MW waste to energy power plant in Narela Bawana. In FY11, DMSWSL had operating income of INR285m and operating EBITDA of INR64m. Total debt outstanding as at FYE11 was INR468m.