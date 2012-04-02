Apr 02 - The early performance of recently issued U.S. RMBS transactions has been strong thus far, reflecting the high credit quality of the underlying mortgage pools, according to Fitch Ratings.

Only a single borrower is delinquent of the approximately 1,800 newly-originated Prime loans securitized in five private-label transactions since the start of 2010 (as-of the most recent public information available, including supplemental reports). All five transactions were issued by Redwood Trust Inc. Fitch expects the status of the single delinquent borrower to be resolved quickly due to a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of approximately 50% and verified liquid reserves in excess of the loan amount.

Over the past year, a relatively small number of loans have missed payments within the transactions and all were resolved by the following month. Fitch believes the missed payments to date have generally been due to non-credit related issues, such as delays in pending refinances or confusion over the application of a curtailment payment.

Prepayment rates of the loans within the mortgage pools have generally been faster than initially expected due to the historically low mortgage rate environment. To date, approximately 75% of the loans issued in 2010 and 30% of the loans within the first pool issued in 2011 have already re-paid in full.

The relatively fast prepayments have modestly affected the composition of the credit attributes in the remaining mortgage pools. Relative to the initial pools, remaining borrowers have smaller loan amounts, lower credit scores and higher LTVs. However, all compositional changes have been relatively minor to date. As such, Fitch does not believe that the prepayments have resulted in a material change in credit risk in the remaining pools thus far.

Continued rapid prepayments may result in some adverse selection in the remaining mortgage pools. That said, structural features should help mitigate that risk. In addition to subordination floors designed to mitigate tail-risk as pools pay down, the shifting-interest principal distribution of the transactions has resulted in a material increase in credit support when measured as a percentage of the remaining mortgage pool. The credit enhancement percentage for the senior class of the 2010 transaction has increased from 6.5% initially to over 18% today. Similarly, for the first pool in 2011 the senior class credit enhancement has grown from 7.5% to 10.5%.