(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 06 - European retailers' earnings and revenues are coming under increasing pressure amid
weak economic conditions and structural upheavals in the industry, says Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services in a series of reports published today (see list below).
"Weak consumer spending, exacerbated by high unemployment and shrinking
disposable incomes is damaging retailers' top lines at a time when their
profitability is also declining durably due to structural forces such as the
growth of e-commerce and customers' increased acceptance of discount
retailers," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Raam Ratnam. Retailers are
also being forced to make capital investments to refresh their physical store
infrastructure and expand their e-commerce capabilities.
At the same time, the rising price of food commodities such as grain and
soybean could further add to profit pressures next year. We believe some
retailers may have difficulty passing on added costs to customers,
particularly as price competition remains intense and customers are becoming
very price sensitive .
Meanwhile, emerging markets, whose faster-growing economies have in recent
years helped boost international retailers' returns, are now becoming less
lucrative because their economies are growing at a slower pace and European
retailers face increasing competition from local rivals.
All these trends are weighing on the credit quality of Europe's
retailers--including those that we rate in the investment-grade category
('BBB-' or above). "Our forecasts indicate that most rated retailers will end
2012 with weaker credit metrics, with little sign of improvement in 2013.
However, after the recent downgrades ratings should largely stabilize,
particularly for larger and more diversified high grade retailers over the
next 12 months," said Mr. Ratnam.
The ratings on investment-grade retailers have already been, or will likely
be, most affected by the erosion of their business risk profiles. Although not
our base case, we do not exclude further downward revisions of our business
risk profile assessments for these companies if conditions deteriorate more
than we currently expect and our lower probability (33%) downside economic
scenario comes into play.
At the lower end of the rating spectrum, we consider that eight of the highly
leveraged companies we rate in the retail and related consumer-facing
businesses, rated 'B+' or below, face financial stress from faltering consumer
spending. Although these companies have limited near-term refinancing
requirements, those that struggle to turn around their revenues and earnings
trends could see their highly leveraged capital structures become
unsustainable over time. We foresee covenant headroom tightening as a result
of lower earnings prospects, which presents a significant near-term threat to
liquidity. Should such a scenario unfold, we could see an increasing number of
distressed restructurings if lenders are not willing to waive covenant
requirements.
"As a result of the current economic environment, we anticipate greater
intra-year revenue and profit swings, notwithstanding the high seasonality
that's already inherent in retailers' business models," added Mr. Ratnam.
"Although this could lead to some sporadic increases in trading in some
months, we believe there is little prospect for a sustained improvement until
the recovery gains more traction in 2014.
"Disposals and moderation of capital spending could provide some relief from a
financial standpoint, although many sector participants are under pressure to
invest in store refurbishment, expansion, and improving online capabilities."
For further details, please see the following reports published Nov. 5, 2012,
on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal:
-- Despite Negative Pressures, Europe's High-Grade Retailers Should See
Some Rating Stability After Downgrades
-- Top 10 Investor Questions On The Retail Sector In EMEA
-- A Further Rise In Commodity Prices Could Eat Into The Profits Of
Europe's Food Manufacturers And Retailers
-- For Europe's Retailers, The Shine Of The Emerging Markets Is Coming Off
-- Leverage Could Undermine U.K. Consumer-Facing Businesses As Demand
Continues To Falter
-- Issuer Ranking: EMEA Retail Companies, Strongest To Weakest