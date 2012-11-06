(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Metropolis II Series 2010-13 (Metropolis II) class A floating-rate notes at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable, as follows:

Class A floating-rate notes due May 2023: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects the affirmation of the underlying Harbourmaster CLO 9 B.V.'s class A1-T note (see "Fitch Affirms Harbourmaster CLO 9 Ratings " dated 5 November 2012 on www.fitchratings.com). As per October 2012's report, Metropolis II's class A notes had paid down to 98.92% of their original balance via excess spread since close, leading to increased credit enhancement.

The transaction is a re-securitisation of 74% of the class A1-T of Harbourmaster CLO 9 B.V. , which is a managed securitisation of primarily European senior secured high yield loans.