(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 06 -
Summary analysis -- Credit Suisse AG ------------------------------ 06-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Negative/A-1 Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Investment
offices, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Dec-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
14-Jun-2006 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1
SACP a-
Anchor a-
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +2
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +2
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- A global private banking and investment banking franchise.
-- Demonstrated asset quality and a highly collateralized lending book.
-- Successful track record of improving cost efficiency and
capitalization.
-- Solid funding and liquidity profile and management.
Weaknesses:
-- Pronounced earnings volatility from investment banking.
-- International pressures on the wealth and asset management business
model.
-- High reliance on market and customer confidence.
-- Considerable exposure to operational, litigation, and reputation risks.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' negative outlook on Switzerland-based
Credit Suisse AG reflects the uncertainty of the bank's business position
given international pressures on cross-border tax collection. In addition,
persistent macroeconomic deterioration and regulatory pressures are
suppressing revenues and activity in the capital markets and remain a threat
to the bank's business model.
Since November 2011, Credit Suisse has made significant progress in
implementing measures to improve risk-adjusted returns in its investment- and
private-banking divisions and to reduce costs. We also note that the capital
position has improved substantially following capital measures announced in
July 2012.