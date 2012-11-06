(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 -

Summary analysis -- Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. ------------------ 06-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Turkey

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 900148

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Feb-2010 BB/-- BB/--

17-Jan-2005 BB-/-- BB-/--

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong commercial position, in an environment with good opportunities for business growth.

-- Strong management.

-- Good financial profile and performance.

Weaknesses:

-- Risky economic and financial environment and high exposure to sovereign.

-- Asset quality remains vulnerable to systemic shocks.

-- High competition and limited geographic diversification.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Turkey-based Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (Garanti) and its core subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama (Garanti Leasing) is stable, reflecting that on the Republic of Turkey (Foreign Currency BB/Stable/B). Bank-specific factors that could lead to a revision of the ratings appear limited. Rating actions on the bank and its leasing subsidiary's ratings will therefore be largely driven by future rating actions on the sovereign.

Positive rating action on the foreign currency rating on the sovereign would trigger a positive rating action on the bank and its leasing subsidiary. However, any negative rating action on the sovereign would trigger the same rating action on Garanti and its leasing subsidiary.