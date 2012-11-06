Specifically, we see risks to Exane's business position and business and trading volumes. This could translate into a combination of lower brokerage volumes (for cash equity and equity derivatives), falling underwriting revenues (in the wake of lower rights issues and IPOs), reduced demand for structured products from investors, and a smaller appetite for alternative funds marketed by the asset management business line. Exane's business stability could further be impaired if equity prices remain at current low levels. In addition, we are still uncertain whether the recently implemented French financial transaction tax and the planned adoption of a similar tax by several European Union member countries would affect Exane's business position. Overall, we believe that Exane may find it harder than we anticipated to regain the market share it has lost in the past two years in cash equity brokerage.

Our ratings on Exane still reflect our 'a-' anchor for banks operating in France, and our view of its "weak" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We view Exane as a "strategically important" subsidiary of BNP Paribas, which holds 50% of Exane's capital and 40% of its voting rights, as the two entities cooperate closely in cash equity. We therefore incorporate three notches of parent support into our ratings on Exane. Our ratings on Exane Derivatives reflect its "core" status for its parent, Exane.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Exane reflects our view of increased economic risks in France and the possibility that France's banking industry risks could rise, which would lead us to lower the anchor on financial institutions operating mainly in France to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. In turn, this would result in the lowering of the long-term rating on Exane by one notch, all other factors being equal. The negative outlook also reflects our view that current pressures on Exane's business position could intensify in a more recessionary environment.

We would likely downgrade Exane if its cash equity business doesn't improve despite the company's significant investments in the past 18 months. Finally, we could also lower the ratings if we thought Exane's relationship with BNP Paribas had weakened, leading us to reduce the notches of parent support we currently incorporate in the ratings. This could happen if, for example, the planned closer cooperation in cash equity between the two entities were more limited than expected, owing to the business' falling profitability.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Exane's capital position improved unexpectedly, with the company posting a pre-diversification risk-adjusted capital ratio above 10% , and if pressures on its business position eased.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support +3

GRE Support 0

Group Support +3

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

Exane S.A.

Exane Derivatives S.N.C.

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2