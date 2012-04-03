(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 03
Hopson Development Holdings Ltd.
CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Neg/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 440270
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Apr-2012 B/-- B/--
09-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--
26-Jun-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--
05-Jun-2007 BB/-- BB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$350 mil 8.125% nts due 11/09/2012 B-/WatchN 03-Apr-2012
US$300 mil 11.75% nts due 01/21/2016 B-/WatchN 03-Apr-2012