(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 03 -
Overview
-- We believe Hopson's financial strength is unlikely to recover in the
next one year after deteriorating in 2011.
-- In our view, the China-based real estate developer faces heightened
refinancing risks on its offshore notes due in November 2012.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Hopson to 'B'
from 'B+' and our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B-'
from 'B'.
-- We are placing all the ratings on Hopson and the notes on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
Rating Action
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on China-based Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. to 'B'
from 'B+'. We also lowered the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured
notes to 'B-' from 'B'. At the same time, we placed all our ratings on the
Hopson, including our 'cnBB-' Greater China credit scale rating on the company
and the 'cnB+' issue rating on the notes, on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our expectation that Hopson's financial strength will
remain weak for the next one year following a deterioration in 2011. The
company's capital structure and cash flows deteriorated in 2011 to levels we
consider weak for a 'B+' rating. The company also breached our downgrade
trigger of EBITDA interest coverage of 2x. The decline in financial strength
was due to Hopson's weak sales execution and higher borrowings than we had
expected. We believe prospects for an improvement are limited given our
expectation of a deepening correction in the property market in China.
We placed the ratings on CreditWatch to reflect our view that Hopson faces
heighted refinancing risk on its US$350 million offshore notes due in November
2012. Hopson's liquidity could deteriorate to "weak" from "less than
adequate", as defined in our criteria, if the company's: (1) disposal of
assets or securities does not materialize; or (2) property sales are
significantly weaker than its projection. As of the end of 2011, the company
has about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 13.63 billion in debt due in the next 12
months, against an unrestricted cash balance of HK$2.62 billion. At the same
time, committed outstanding land premiums totaling HK$1.40 billion are due
before the end of 2012. Moreover, construction costs are rising due to the
company's strategy to accelerate construction and property sales.
We consider Hopson's property sales target of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 15
billion-RMB18 billion as optimistic. This is because the company expects to
increase new sales launches with limited price discounting. The government's
restrictions on home purchases are also likely to persist. Hopson's sales
execution has been weak in the past several years. In 2011, the company's
contract sales were RMB9.94 billion, a decline of 9.9% from 2010. This was the
company's third year of declining property sales.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status within the next three months after we
review Hopson's refinancing plan for its offshore notes, and its liquidity. We
may lower the rating on Hopson by at least one notch if: (1) we believe the
company does not have a credible refinancing plan for its offshore notes or
credible financing options by the end of June 2012; and 2) its liquidity
deteriorates to "weak", which means that sources of liquidity will be less
than uses over the next six to 12 months. This could happen if property sales
in the second quarter of 2012, which we consider to be a crucial period for
new launches, are significantly below the company's expectations.