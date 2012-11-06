(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 06 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Helvetia Schweizerische Versicherungsgesellscha 06-Nov-2012
AG
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Switzerland
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Oct-2006 A-/-- --/--
22-May-2006 NR/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Helvetia Schweizerische Versicherungsgesellschaft AG and Helvetia
Schweizerische Lebensversicherungsgesellschaft AG, core entities of the Switzerland-based
Helvetia Insurance Group (Helvetia), reflect the group's strong operating performance, strong
capitalization, and competitive position. These strengths are partly offset by Helvetia's
exposure to the current low-interest-rate environment, low earnings contributions from
comparably smaller nondomestic operations, and exposure to Italy and Spain through local
insurance operations.
We view Helvetia's operating performance as strong. Helvetia's earnings benefit from strong
non-life underwriting results and a relatively conservative investment strategy that limits
investment related losses. The strong underwriting performance is reflected in a net combined
ratio of 97% for 2011 as well as an average net combined ratio of 92% for 2007-2011. However,
net combined ratios have trended upward since 2009, both in the very profitable domestic and the
non-domestic markets. Helvetia attained a return on equity (ROE) of 9% in 2011 and a five-year
average ROE of 11% for 2007-2011. We expect some improvements in absolute earnings,
incorporating our base-case scenario under which we assume a slight recovery in bond yields and
overall stable financial market conditions in Switzerland and the eurozone until year-end 2013.
For 2012 and 2013, we expect that Helvetia will attain a return on equity between 8% and 10%.
Life new business profitability will remain moderate, we expect, with new business margins of
about 1% of the present value of new business premiums in both 2012 and 2013.
Helvetia's competitive position is strong, we think. The group has a strong franchise in
Switzerland, delivering robust business growth in recent years, particularly in life. A
substantial portion of this growth, however, stemmed from traditional guaranteed products, which
are less profitable on an embedded value basis. Helvetia also has focused business models in
nondomestic markets that as a whole contribute about 40% to total business volume, but these
operations are generally rather small scale. Growth has been subdued in recent years because of
the difficult economic environment in some of these markets. Excluding the effects of recent and
future acquisitions, we think that Helvetia will report a slight decrease in business volumes in
2012 and 2013, mostly due to lower life business volumes written.
We view Helvetia's capitalization as strong. Helvetia has continuously built up its group
capital adequacy in recent years, to very strong levels both at year-end 2011 and at the end of
the first half of 2012. Our strong assessment takes into consideration Helvetia's appetite for
acquisitions and exposure to Italy and Spain, both of which could reduce capital adequacy going
forward.
Helvetia's life business faces challenging market conditions through low yields in Europe,
particularly in Switzerland. Helvetia has managed to maintain a relatively stable margin between
investment returns and guaranteed rates, thanks in part to the Swiss government adjusting
guaranteed rates for both new business and the back book of group life business. Helvetia also
has sound underwriting results that provide an additional buffer. Nonetheless, low yields
pressure investment returns, bottom-line profitability, and embedded value recognition. Life new
business margins fell in 2011 to 1.0% from 1.1% in 2010. We expect Helvetia to continue to
maintain healthy safety margins between investment results and guarantees to policyholders.
We anticipate an improved earnings contribution from international operations in coming
years, although Helvetia will still rely heavily on earnings from its domestic market.
Nondomestic operations generated only 16% of total earnings in 2011. We think the dip in their
contribution in 2011 was a one-off, owing to currently tough economic conditions. However, the
small scale of Helvetia's nondomestic subsidiaries and high service levels in general result in
higher costs than those of larger players in the respective markets. The group's focused
business model for its nondomestic operations only partially offsets the increased costs, in our
view.
Outlook
The stable outlook factors in our expectation that Helvetia will maintain its strong
operating performance, mainly based on continued strong non-life underwriting results and stable
investment returns. Consequently, we think the group will generate strong group earnings on a
sustainable basis. The outlook also reflects our expectation that Helvetia's capitalization will
remain at least strong under our criteria.
We could consider a positive rating action, if we see that Helvetia is able to expand its
diversified business and financial profile in order to reduce its reliance on the domestic
market, for instance through nondomestic earnings growth, and if economic and financial market
conditions were to reduce pressure on the group's exposures to Italy and Spain.
We could lower the ratings, on the other hand, if Helvetia's operating performance or
capitalization do not develop in line with our expectations in 2012 or 2013.
