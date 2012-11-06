(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 06 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management -- 06-Nov-2012
Corp.
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Philippines
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 73933B
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jul-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
12-Nov-2010 BB+/-- BB/--
19-Oct-2009 BB+/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Philippines (Republic of the)
Rating Rating Date
US$1.021 bil 7.25% guaranteed nts due
05/27/2019 BB+ 04-Jul-2012
US$1.179 bil 7.39% guaranteed nts due
12/02/2024 BB+ 04-Jul-2012
Rationale
The rating on Philippines-based power utility Power Sector Assets &
Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) reflects the sovereign rating on the
Philippines (BB+/Stable/B; axBBB+/axA-2). We believe that the Philippine
government is almost certain to provide timely and sufficient extraordinary
support to PSALM in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of
an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on
our assessment of the following PSALM characteristics:
-- PSALM plays a "critical" role in implementing government reforms to
restructure and liberalize the power sector in the Philippines.
-- The company has an "integral" link with its owner, the Philippine
government, which provides an irrevocable, unconditional, and timely guarantee
on all of the utility's debts. Our assessment of an integral link is primarily
based on this government guarantee, which also includes cross-default triggers
on the government's external indebtedness.
PSALM's charter states that the government will take over all of the utility's
outstanding assets and liabilities at the end of the utility's life.
We assess the stand-alone credit profile of PSALM to be weak. We believe the
company has a "weak" business risk profile and a "highly leveraged" financial
risk profile. PSALM has not officially released its full-year 2011 financial
accounts. The continuity of the sovereign guarantee is the principal
consideration for our rating on PSALM. On a stand-alone basis, PSALM has a
very weak credit profile and limited flexibility to raise resources on its own.
We expect PSALM to remain highly leveraged because we anticipate that it will
raise debt to fulfill its obligations on time. Large amounts of debt and other
liabilities inherited from state-owned National Power Corp. (BB+/Stable/--)
burden PSALM's balance sheet.
We anticipate that PSALM will repay its outstanding borrowings largely from
the proceeds of the privatization of its power plants and transmission
licenses. As part of its liability management program, the company secured a
Philippine peso (PHP) 75 billion syndicated term loan facility in 2011. PSALM
partly used the loan facility to refinance its loan obligations of about PHP43
billion maturing during that year. It used the rest to meet other financial
obligations. These included independent power producer (IPP) debts and other
contractual obligations arising from the operations of the remaining unsold
assets.
We expect PSALM to largely meet its obligations over the life of its power
purchase agreements with the help of the privatization proceeds of its IPP
administration contracts. We expect the company to recover stranded debts and
costs by raising electricity rates. Stranded debts and costs are the remaining
portion of outstanding borrowings and IPP obligations after fully utilizing
proceeds from asset sales. PSALM expects stranded residual debt to fall to
about US$3.7 billion at the end of its corporate life in 2026, from US$15.8
billion in 2011.
Liquidity
PSALM's liquidity is "less than adequate," as defined in our criteria. The
sovereign guarantee supports the utility's financial position. As of Dec. 31,
2010, the utility had cash and cash equivalents of about PHP26.782 billion. In
comparison, it had about PHP77.859 billion in short-term liability
obligations, including amounts due to government controlled and owned
companies, and government agencies.
About US$623.83 million of PSALM's debt will mature in 2012. This exposes the
company to liquidity and refinancing risks. We, therefore, expect the utility
to raise debt again in 2012 to meet upcoming financial obligations.
PSALM's exposure to foreign exchange risk also strains its liquidity. As of
Dec. 31, 2010, about 80% of the company's foreign currency loans, excluding
IPP obligations, were denominated in foreign currencies, mainly U.S. dollars
and Japanese yen. Nevertheless, PSALM's exposure to interest rate risk is
manageable because about 84% of its debt has fixed interest rates.
Outlook
The stable outlook on PSALM reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating on
the Philippines.
We may raise the rating on PSALM if we upgrade the sovereign, provided we
believe that government support to the company continues. Conversely, a
downgrade of the Philippines would result in a similar action on PSALM.
