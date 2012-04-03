Apr 03 -
Summary analysis -- Mighty River Power Ltd. ----------------------- 03-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: New Zealand
Primary SIC: Electric and
other services
combined
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Mar-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
18-Apr-2007 BBB+/NR BBB+/NR
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
NZD200 mil 8.36% nts due 05/15/2013 BBB+ 01-Aug-2008
NZD300 mil fltg rate credit-wrapped nts due
09/30/2021 BBB+ 06-Jun-2008
(bnd ins: Syncora Guarantee Inc. )
NZD50 mil 364 day facilities that may be
extended quarterly bank ln BBB+ 22-Mar-2007
NZD50 mil 364 day facilities that may be
extended quarterly bank ln BBB+ 22-Mar-2007
NZD50 mil 7.55% bnds due 10/07/2016 BBB+ 05-Oct-2009
NZD50 mil fltg rate bnds due 10/12/2016 BBB+ 09-Feb-2010
NZD70 mil 7.55% bnds due 10/12/2016 BBB+ 09-Feb-2010
NZD30 mil 8.21% bnds due 02/11/2020 BBB+ 09-Feb-2010
NEW ZEALAND CP prog auth amt NZD200 mil A-2 13-Feb-2012
(Gtd: Mighty River Power Ltd.)
Rationale
The 'BBB+' rating on Mighty River Power Ltd. (MRP) reflects our view of the
benefit of its 100% ownership by the government of New Zealand. In the absence
of government support, we view MRP's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as
'bbb'. Underpinning the SACP is the company's position as a major integrated
electricity generator/retailer in the New Zealand market and its portfolio
flexibility. Geothermal plants now account for about one-third of MRP's
supply, following the addition of 240 megawatts (MW) of geothermal plants over
2008-2010.