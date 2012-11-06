(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- On Oct. 15, 2012, following our downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain, we
lowered our ratings on Banco Santander and BBVA, acting respectively as
transaction account provider and swap counterparty in this transaction.
-- We have received amendments to the transaction account agreement in
Madrid Consumo I, reflecting our 2012 counterparty criteria and lowering to
'BBB' the rating trigger to take remedy actions.
-- Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, the rating on the class A notes
in Madrid Consumo I is now capped at 'A (sf)'. We have thus lowered our rating
on the class A notes to 'A (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)'.
-- At the same time, we have placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on
the class A notes, as under our 2012 counterparty criteria, our rating on the
class A notes is constrained by the rating on the counterparty, due to the
existing link between the notes and the downgraded swap counterparty.
-- Madrid Consumo I is a Spanish ABS transaction, backed by a static
portfolio of consumer loans originated by Caja Madrid (now Bankia).
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and placed on
CreditWatch negative its credit rating on Madrid Consumo I, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos'
class A notes.
Today's rating action follows our Oct. 15, 2012 downgrade of Banco Santander
S.A.(BBB/Negative/A-2) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA;
BBB-/Negative/A-3). Banco Santander and BBVA act as bank account provider and
swap counterparty for this transaction, respectively.
Our rating on the class A notes in this transaction is not currently
constrained by the performance of the transaction's underlying collateral and
structural features.
On April 30, 2012, we lowered our short-term ratings on BBVA and Banco
Santander to below the level required by the transaction documents, which
reflect our (superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria. The transaction then
entered a 60-day remedy period.
On Oct. 11, 2012, we lowered our rating on Madrid Consumo I's class A notes to
'AA- (sf)' from 'AA+ (sf)', following our downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain
and based on the application of our nonsovereign ratings criteria (see
"Various Rating Actions Taken On 116 Tranches In 87 Spanish Securitizations
Following Sovereign Downgrade," published on Oct. 11, 2012, "Spain Ratings
Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook
Negative," published on Oct. 10, 2012, and "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed
EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14,
2011).
On Oct. 15, 2012, following our downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain, we lowered
our ratings on Banco Santander and BBVA, acting respectively as transaction
account provider and swap counterparty in this transaction. Since April 30,
2012, our short-term rating on Banco Santander has been below the level
required by the transaction documents, which reflected our (superseded) 2010
counterparty criteria. In order to maintain Banco Santander as transaction
account provider, the transaction account agreement in Madrid Consumo I was
amended on Oct. 24, 2012. The agreement now reflects our 2012 counterparty
criteria and lowered to 'BBB' the rating trigger to take remedy actions (see
"Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May
31, 2012).
Therefore, we have today lowered our rating on the class A notes in Madrid
Consumo I, where the transaction documents have been amended in order to
incorporate our 2012 counterparty criteria and maintain Banco Santander as
bank account provider. The new downgrade language sets the trigger to take
remedy actions at a long-term rating below 'BBB'. The maximum rating
achievable now for the class A notes is now 'A (sf)'.
In this transaction, BBVA, as swap counterparty, has not taken remedy actions
yet. We understand that the swap documents are being modified in order to
comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria. As more than 60 days have elapsed
since our April 30, 2012 lowering of our short-term rating on BBVA, we have
placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes. We have done
so as, under our 2012 counterparty criteria, our rating on the class A notes
is constrained by the rating on the counterparty, due to the existing link
between the notes and the downgraded swap counterparty.
We will conduct our analysis to see the effects of not having a swap in the
transaction and will then resolve the CreditWatch negative placement. If,
before we conduct our analysis, the amendments to the swap counterparty
documents take effect, we will resolve this CreditWatch placement.
Madrid Consumo I is Spanish asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction, backed
by a static portfolio of consumer loans originated by Caja de Ahorros y Monte
de Piedad de Madrid(Caja Madrid), now Bankia S.A. It closed in December 2008
and the current pool factor is 12.6%.
