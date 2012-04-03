(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 -

==============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Cofidis S.A. ---------------------------------- 03-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Misc. business

credit

institutions

Mult. CUSIP6: F17430

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Dec-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

21-Nov-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

07-Oct-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +3

GRE Support 0

Group Support +3

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Solid position in the French consumer finance market.

-- Strong earnings generation capacities.

-- Support from controlling shareholder Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel in terms of liquidity and funding.

Weaknesses:

-- Strong geographic and business concentration.

-- High credit risk stemming from revolving loan activity.

-- Challenge to adapt business model to more-stringent consumer finance regulation in France.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on France-based bank Cofidis S.A. is stable, reflecting our view that Cofidis should adapt to the new French consumer finance regulation while retaining its satisfactory risk-adjusted profitability and ability to build up capital.

Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM; A+/Stable/A-1), the funding arm of the French regional retail banking group Credit Mutuel Centre Est Europe - Credit Industriel et Commercial (CM10-CIC), is Cofidis' controlling shareholder, with Cofidis Participations (CofPart; not rated) being its direct parent. We could lower our ratings on Cofidis if we believed the capital position of CofPart would materially deteriorate, contrary to our current expectation, below our threshold of a 7% risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before concentration adjustments. We could also take a negative rating action if we raised either the economic risk score for the core markets in which Cofidis operates or the industry risk score for its domestic market, FranceM; A+/Stable/A-1), the funding arm of the French regional retail banking group Credit Mutuel Centre Est Europe - Credit Industriel et Commercial (CM10-CIC), is Cofidis' controlling shareholder, with Cofidis Participations (CofPart; not rated) being its direct parent. We could lower our ratings on Cofidis if we believed the capital position of CofPart would materially deteriorate, contrary to our current expectation, below our threshold of a 7% risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before concentration adjustments. We could also take a negative rating action if we raised either the economic risk score for the core markets in which Cofidis operates or the industry risk score for its domestic market, France.

We could raise the ratings on Cofidis if its integration within majority owner BFCM accelerates, and if we see tangible signs that the company is becoming integral to BFCM's strategy in a way that it would lead us to reassess Cofidis' group status to "highly strategic" from "strategically important."

We could also upgrade Cofidis if we consider that it succeeds in permanently shifting toward a lower risk-reward business model, which could lead us to reassess its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). The risk of Cofidis' loan portfolio could come more in line with that of its peers over time, encouraged by BFCM and the effect on the market of the French consumer finance regulation. However, we anticipate that this would take longer than our rating horizon of around 18-24 months.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- France-Based Credit Mutuel Group's Core Entities 'A+/A-1' Ratings Affirmed On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable, Dec. 7, 2011