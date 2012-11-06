Nov 06 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Southern Gas Networks PLC --------------------- 06-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Gas production

and/or

distribution

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Oct-2005 BBB/-- BBB/--

19-Sep-2005 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

¿375 mil 4.875% nts ser A7 due 03/29/2029 AA- 30-Nov-2011

(bnd ins: Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd.)

¿50 mil fltg rate nts ser A3 due 10/21/2015 AA- 30-Nov-2011

(bnd ins: Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd.)

¿50 mil fltg rate nts ser A4 due 10/21/2015 AA- 30-Nov-2011

(bnd ins: Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd.)

¿150 mil 2.066% index-linked nts ser A6 due

10/21/2025 BBB 06-Jun-2008

(bnd ins: Syncora Guarantee U.K. Ltd. )

¿250 mil 2.013% index-linked nts ser A8 due

10/21/2035 BBB 06-Jun-2008

(bnd ins: Syncora Guarantee U.K. Ltd.)

¿233 mil fltg rate nts ser A2 due 10/21/2015 BBB 24-Jun-2009

(bnd ins: Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. )

¿215 mil 4.875% nts ser A5 due 12/21/2020 BBB 24-Jun-2009

(bnd ins: Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd.)

¿5 bil med-term note Prog 12/10/2007: sr

unsecd BBB 12-Dec-2007

¿225 mil 6.375% med-term nts due 05/15/2040 BBB 08-May-2008

¿300 mil 5.125% med-term nts ser A10 due

11/02/2018 BBB 23-Oct-2009

¿300 mil 4.875% med-term nts ser 1 due

10/05/2023 BBB 30-Sep-2011

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based gas distribution network (GDN) companies Scotland Gas Networks PLC and Southern Gas Networks PLC are based on the consolidated credit quality of the Scotia Gas Networks Ltd. group (Scotia; not rated). Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of Scotia's "excellent" business risk profile is underpinned by our opinion of the transparent and predictable regulatory framework under the U.K. regulator, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem). We believe, however, that regulatory reset risk is currently at its highest in the regulatory cycle, as the next regulatory period starting April 1, 2013 will be governed under a new framework called "Revenue = Incentives + Innovation + Outputs" (RIIO).