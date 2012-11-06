(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 06 -

Summary analysis -- LeasePlan Corporation N.V. -------------------- 06-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 52205T

Mult. CUSIP6: 52205V

Mult. CUSIP6: 52206B

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Sep-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

17-Oct-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Adequate (-1)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support +2

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong earnings and capitalization.

-- Regulated status as a bank.

-- Strategically important status to, and expected support in case of need from, Volkswagen Bank.

Weaknesses:

-- A predominantly wholesale funding profile.

-- Concentrated business focus.

-- High residual value risks, implying inherent earnings volatility.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that potential pressure on LeasePlan's SACP or weakening parental support might offset the benefits of an upgrade of VW Bank and Volkswagen AG (A-/Positive/A-2).

Under our base-case scenario we expect that an upgrade of VW Bank and Volkswagen wouldn't automatically result in an upgrade of LeasePlan's ratings because:

-- LeasePlan's RAC ratio might not remain above 10% owing to a deterioration in the economic environment of some European countries, including Southern Europe and The Netherlands; or

-- We might consider limiting the uplift for parental support in the medium term because of LeasePlan's limited integration and potential lack of direct alignment with the VW group's long-term strategic priorities, and if we perceived that Volkswagen Bank and the larger Volkswagen group were starting to question the long-term presence of LeasePlan within the group.

We might lower LeasePlan's ratings if, everything else being equal, we considered its importance to the VW Group to be falling, leading us to consider its strategic importance to be only "moderate," as our criteria defines the term.

A positive rating action would only be possible if we perceived a substantial improvement in LeasePlan's capital and funding profile, which we currently see as unlikely.