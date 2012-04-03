(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Balasore Alloys Limited's (BAL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect the fact that BAL is still paying its restructured debt under its corporate debt restructuring scheme, and expected deterioration in net financial leverage in the financial year ending March 2013 (FY13) due to debt-funded capex plans.

The ratings also reflect BAL's moderate financial profile with improving EBITDA margins of 16% and net leverage of 2.1x for FY11, compared with 11.4% and 4.8x, respectively, in FY10. The ratings further take into account a certain level of protection that BAL enjoys from raw material price volatility, due to access to captive chrome ore mines at the Sukinda Valley.

Positive rating guidelines include BAL's ability to maintain EBIDTA margin at current levels and net financial leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a decline in its EBIDTA margins or any debt-led capital plan, resulting in net financial leverage above 4.5x on a sustained basis, would be negative for the ratings.

Sponsored by the Ispat Group in 1984, BAL is a manufacturer of ferro chrome. Its revenue increased to INR6,386.6m for FY11 (FY10: INR4,151.9m) and totalled INR4,417.7m for 9MFY12. BAL's liquidity position came under pressure during the current financial year repayment of earlier power dues of INR110m to North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Orissa Limited following a court's order.

Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on BAL's bank facilities as below:

- INR648.6m (reduced from INR932.8m) outstanding long-term loans: 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR490.4m fund-based limits: 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR412.5m (increased from INR352.5m) non fund-based limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'