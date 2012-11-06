Consequently, and on the basis of our revised forecasts for full-year 2012, we have revised downward our assessment of Songa's liquidity to "less than adequate" from "adequate" and its financial risk profile to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive" previously. We continue to assess Songa's business risk profile as "weak."

To improve liquidity, on Oct. 22, 2012, Songa announced a nonbinding agreement with offshore deep-water drilling company Seadrill Ltd. (not rated) for the potential sale of Songa's Eclipse rig. We also note that on Oct. 24, 2012, Songa announced the departure of its CEO. Songa has also postponed the release of its third-quarter results until Nov. 26, 2012.

We had previously projected negative FOCF of about $250 million in 2012 before debt repayments. We now anticipate negative FOCF at least $300 million in 2012, following of an outflow of $235 million in the first half of the year to June 30, 2012, partly due to a working capital outflow of $78.9 million. The negative FOCF reflects:

-- An initial deposit of about $110 million in the second half 2012 for one of the new tailor-made Cat-D rigs that Songa has already funded under a contract with Norway-based oil and gas producer Statoil ASA (AA-/Stable/A-1+); and

-- Lower cash flows from the Songa's Trym and Delta rigs as a result of longer yard stays.

We now forecast EBITDA of nearer $200 million in 2012, rather than the $235 million we forecast previously, because of extensive yard stays for the two rigs, overall weaker operating performance, and a delay in the Eclipse rig starting operations. This delay was due to a series of operational issues before France-based Total S.A. (AA-/Stable/A-1+) finally contracted the rig in May 2012. Songa took delivery of the Eclipse rig in August 2011, having acquired an initial stake in April 2010. We take some comfort from Songa's sizable backlog of contracts totaling about $7 billion. We continue to anticipate that funds from operations (FFO) to debt will remain more than 10%, which we consider to be commensurate with the current rating.

A sale of Eclipse could strengthen Songa's liquidity, but this would mark a strategic retrenchment to the mid-water market. The nonbinding agreement for the sale of Eclipse provides Seadrill with exclusive rights to buy the rig until Nov. 15, 2012. We understand that if the transaction proceeds, it could close before year-end 2012.

Liquidity

We consider Songa's liquidity to be "less than adequate." Our assessment assumes that the sale of Eclipse goes ahead and that Songa averts potential covenant breaches.

We estimate that the ratio of liquidity sources to uses will be about 1x in the 12-month periods from June 30, 2012, and Sept. 30, 2012. We anticipate that headroom could be negligible under the financial maintenance covenants on Songa's revolving credit facility (RCF), bank loan facilities, and senior unsecured bonds on a rolling-12-month basis. This is owing to Songa's operating issues and weak performance since the final quarter of 2011, as well as its high leverage. We note that a sale of the Eclipse rig could address potential covenant breaches and bolster Songa's cash position, possibly allowing us to reassess the company's liquidity as "adequate." This assumes that the company will be able to secure financing for the first two Cat-D rigs to be delivered from February 2014.

We forecast the following liquidity sources as of June 30, 2012:

-- A cash position of $139.8 million, of which we exclude $50 million as the minimum liquidity stipulated by the bank loans and bonds documentation;

-- No availability under the $164 million amortizing RCF due in 2015.

-- A second tranche of the $222 million loan from Statoil to fund the Cat-D rigs deposit; and

-- Our estimate of FFO of about $180 million.

Our liquidity assessment projects the following uses of liquidity as of June 30, 2012:

-- Short-term debt of about $90 million (including accrued interest) that matures in the next 12 months, including debt amortization under a $420 million syndicated facility;

-- Our current forecast of capital spending of about $360 million in the second half of 2012 and first half of 2013. This mainly relates to a 20% down-payment on the two CAT-D rigs to be delivered in 2015, which will be financed through a bridge loan from Statoil. Capex also relates to the additional yard stay for two rigs.

We anticipate that liquidity sources may not exceed uses if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

Songa's financial covenants for its RCF, bank loan facility, and NOK1.4 billion and NOK750 million senior unsecured bonds stipulate that Songa has to maintain minimum cash and cash equivalents of at least $50 million at all times. We anticipate that headroom under the leverage covenant could become constrained and that Songa may need to seek waivers.

Our liquidity assessment takes into account Songa's hitherto sound relationships with its banks, although we perceive the company's liquidity management to be somewhat reactive.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next six weeks, once we have further information on the sale of the Eclipse rig, the likelihood of covenant breaches, and Songa's third-quarter results.

As part of the CreditWatch resolution, we will review the implications for liquidity of the sale or non-sale of the Eclipse rig, operating performance in the first nine months of 2012, and the outlook for both operations and leverage in 2013.

We could lower the rating further if Songa does not secure its liquidity and covenant positions over the coming weeks, if it reschedules debt repayments, or if we see prospective leverage as inconsistent with our revised forecasts.

We could remove the rating from CreditWatch and affirm it if Songa is able to improve its liquidity through the sale of the Eclipse rig and to resolve its operating problems. We consider an FFO-to-debt ratio of more than 10% to be commensurate with the current rating.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Songa Offshore SE

Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/--