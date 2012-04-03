Apr 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' issue rating and 'cnAA' Greater China credit scale issue rating to the proposed issue of U.S. dollar fixed-rate senior unsecured notes by Talent Yield Investments Ltd. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd. (BEH: A-/Stable/--; cnAA) unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees these notes. The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. BEH will use the net proceeds from the proposed issuance to repay its existing debt and for general corporate purposes. Talent Yield is a 100% owned special purpose vehicle set up by BEH to issue the proposed notes.

We expect BEH to use a proportion of the issuance to repay its bank loans due this year. If the company's total debt level increases materially from that as of the end of 2011, its EBIT interest coverage would weaken to 4.5x-5.5x in 2012 from 6.3x in 2011, and its debt-to-capital ratio would be close to 35% from 32%. These ratios are comparable with our downgrade triggers of 4x and 35%, respectively.

The issue rating is the same as the corporate credit rating on BEH because we believe the company's ratio of priority debt to total assets will likely remain below our threshold of 20% for investment-grade issuers.

The rating on BEH reflects the company's stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb+' and incorporates our expectation of a "moderately high" likelihood that Beijing's municipal government will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to BEH in the event of financial distress.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BEH's stable and cash-generative gas transmission and distribution business and the company's strong financial flexibility will support its credit profile.

