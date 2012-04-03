(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed GAIL (India) Limited's (GAIL) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (LT FCIDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.

Fitch has equated GAIL's rating with that of the Government of India (GoI, 'BBB-'/Stable) using its Parent Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria, to reflect the overall legal, operational and strategic ties between the two entities and GoI's 57.3% ownership in GAIL. Although GAIL has a strong business and financial profile despite the fuel subsidy burden it shares with the GoI, its rating is effectively constrained by that of the latter.

Fitch believes that GAIL acts as the GoI's tool for policy implementation by sharing a part of under-recoveries arising from subsidised LPG and kerosene prices under the directions of the GoI. The GoI imposes price caps on three key fuels - diesel, LPG (for domestic use) and kerosene (sold through the public distribution system). Under-recoveries - which result when tariffs are lower than market prices - are then shared by the national oil companies (including GAIL) and the GoI itself.

GAIL is also a strategically important entity for the GoI in view of its dominant position in the natural gas (NG) pipeline industry in India, which will continue as the company is significantly expanding its pipeline network in India. GAIL currently owns 72% of the total gas pipeline network in India. Further, it is the government agency for implementing several proposed trans-national pipelines which are strategic from the perspective of long-term energy security.

The company's pipelines approved prior to the introduction of new regulations in 2008 work on the principle of assured post tax return on capital employed, making that part of the business very stable. Fitch, however, notes that after the new regulations came into force, all pipelines are awarded on the basis of competitive bidding, which might slightly reduce the stability of GAIL's business profile in the long term. Also, GAIL's other businesses - petrochemicals and liquid hydrocarbons, which on a standalone basis contributed 22% and 18.7%, respectively, to EBIT in 9MFY12 (consolidated FY11: 21% and 8.5% , respectively) - are exposed to market forces. Besides, it is also focusing on NG trading business through long-term tie-ups for purchase of liquefied NG (LNG) and investments in upstream activities, including shale gas acreages. Thus, GAIL's business profile, a mix of a regulated entity and market-exposed businesses, is gradually moving towards the latter.

GAIL has lined up significant capex plans over the next four years, significant part of which will be funded through borrowings. These include expansion of its gas pipeline network to about 14,000 km by 2013 from 8,650 km currently, and petrochemical capacity to 900,000 MTPA by 2014 from the current 450,000 MTPA. Further, the company is investing significantly in petrochemical business through its subsidiary, Brahmputra Cracker and Polymer Limited and JV, ONGC Petro Additions Limited. GAIL is also actively pursuing opportunities in city gas distribution sector together with various JV partners, exploration and production blocks, and power generation segment.

Financial profile is comfortable due to consistently high profitability (FY07-FY11: 18%-20%) and strong liquidity position on a consolidated basis, given negative cash conversion cycle. Owing to the high EBITDAR margins and moderate borrowings for its capex, which have started increasing recently, GAIL's consolidated financial leverage (net adjusted debt/op. EBIDTAR) has remained below 1x over FY07 to FY11. However, financial leverage is likely to increase slightly due to its aggressive capex plans, but would remain very comfortable for the rating category.

Any change in the GoI's FC IDR will lead to a similar change in GAIL's FC ratings.

For 9MFY12, on a standalone basis, GAIL had revenue of INR298bn (consolidated FY11: INR351bn) and an EBITDAR margin of 16.9% (18.5%).