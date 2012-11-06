Nov 06 -
-- We understand that Bank of Ireland (BOI) is now servicing all of its
subordinated debt issues.
-- We are therefore raising our ratings on five dated subordinated debt issues to 'CC' from
'D'.
-- In addition, we are raising the rating on one junior subordinated debt issue to 'CC' from
'C'.
-- The counterparty credit ratings on BOI are unchanged by this action.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised its ratings on five Bank of
Ireland (BOI; BB+/Negative/B) dated subordinated debt issues to 'CC' from 'D'. In addition, we
have raised the rating on one BOI junior subordinated debt issue to 'CC' from 'C'.
We understand that BOI is now servicing all of its subordinated debt issues. We rate these
issues at this low level, and at the same level as each other despite the different degree of
subordination, because we believe that they are currently highly vulnerable to future
nonpayment. This level is also consistent with the existing 'CC' rating on BOI's rated
preference shares.
We note that BOI's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, Standard & Poor's preferred measure of
capitalization, is relatively low. We calculate that BOI's RAC ratio was about 4.4% at June 30,
2012 (down from 5.3% at year-end 2011 after taking into account the large first-half loss) and
we now assume that BOI's projected RAC ratio will be in the 3.5%-4.0% range through end-2014.
RATINGS LIST
To From
5 Dated subordinated debt issues CC D
1 Junior subordinated debt issue CC C
