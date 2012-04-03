(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 03 -
Overview
-- In our view, competitiveness challenges constrain Croatia's economic
growth potential. These stem in part from a rigid labor market and a large
public sector, which both contribute to persistent current account deficits.
-- However, the new government formed after the December 2011 elections
appears committed to accelerating fiscal consolidation and structural reforms,
and we expect these to help improve Croatia's growth prospects.
-- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit ratings on Croatia at 'BBB-/A-3'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that there is a one-in-three
chance of a downgrade during the next year if the scope and pace of
implementation of the reform efforts, particularly in the labor market and
public sector, are insufficient to facilitate sustainable economic growth.
Rating Action
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Croatia at
'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook remains negative. The transfer and convertibility
(T&C) assessment is unchanged at 'BBB+'.
Rationale
The ratings on Croatia are supported by its political stability, its relative
prosperity reflected in its per capita GDP of more than US$13,000, and its
moderate, though rising, net general government debt burden of just under 50%
of GDP. The ratings are constrained by weak growth prospects in the absence of
more substantial structural reforms, its sizable net (of liquid assets)
external debt burden, and high euroization that, along with a rigid monetary
regime, constrains monetary flexibility and renders Croatia more vulnerable
than peers to external shocks.
We forecast Croatia's real economy to shrink by about 1% in 2012. This follows
two years of economic contraction in 2009 and 2010, before stagnation in 2011.
Unlike regional peers that have benefitted from recovery in eurozone trading
partners, Croatia's lack of competitiveness and its relatively small
non-tourism export base is preventing the economy from recovering. This is
compounded by weak domestic demand, and further exacerbated by its high
unemployment rate (the labor survey unemployment rate is around 14%; the
registered unemployment rate was about 20% at end-2011). Croatia's
competitiveness and its growth potential have been eroded by its large
inefficient public sector (which includes many state-owned enterprises), labor
market rigidities, and a difficult business environment, along with a
prolonged absence of structural reforms due to political maneuverings by
consecutive governments.
In our view, the new government's efforts to improve Croatia's economic
competitiveness may fall short if it does not accelerate additional
supply-side reform measures. We believe that the government's growth
strategy--to increase investment by state-owned enterprises backed by external
funding from international financial institutions--may temporarily boost
domestic demand. We remain concerned, however, that the government may not
address underlying structural weaknesses sufficiently such that investment in
the tradable sector is increased in the medium term and the economy's growth
potential is restored and fully realized. In this context, the government is
aiming to increase the current low employment rate of 54% (people aged 15-64)
and reduce the high labor-cost burden to the private sector by reviewing
Croatia's collective bargaining framework. This will be key to achieving the
budgeted savings in the public sector wage bill and to meeting the 2012 budget
deficit target.
We believe failure to frontload structural reforms could soon lead to reform
fatigue as recession bites into public support for the government. This may
weaken its commitment to policy implementation, especially in the more
politically contentious areas of public sector, labor market, and social
security reform. We expect the economy to grow again in 2013 if the government
addresses main economic challenges, if foreign capital inflows strengthen
along with Croatia's EU accession scheduled in 2013--which should also serve
as an external policy anchor--and if the external environment improves.
The new government was quick to adopt a 2012 budget and a 2012-2014 fiscal
framework in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act. It has aimed fiscal
consolidation at the expenditure side, including cuts in subsidies and planned
savings on the public sector wage bill. Since the latter have not yet been
implemented--due to ongoing negotiations on collective bargaining--the
adjustment in the remainder of the year may require additional
deficit-reducing measures.
Revenue-side policies include tax reform. One aim is to reduce the cost of
labor by a 2% cut to employer health contributions, while increasing the
general VAT to 25% from 23%. In 2012, in order to boost revenues, the
government is planning to privatize two financial sector institutions--a bank
and an insurance company--and is also contemplating a property tax. If the
budgeted savings are fully executed, we expect the government will meet the
minimum requirements of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which include reducing
spending by 1.0% of GDP and narrowing the general government deficit to 4.5%
of GDP in 2012 and to 3.0% once Croatia joins the EU. We estimate general
government debt of 54% of GDP by end-2012. We believe that for the government
to achieve its projected fiscal consolidation, spending cuts would benefit
from public sector restructuring, including SOEs, and a reduction in
government arrears.
Croatia's current account deficit narrowed substantially in 2009 and 2010.
With weak domestic demand and strong tourism seasons, we estimate the current
account deficit will remain at about 1% of GDP for the next few years. Net FDI
inflows contracted to 0.8% of GDP in 2011 and we expect these will recover
only gradually. The country's net external liability position is large--at
just under 200% of current account receipts (CARs)--but close to half of this
is equity. This means the debt obligation (net of liquid external assets) is
about 100% of CARs. Finally, high euroization and a rigid monetary regime
constrain monetary flexibility and make Croatia more vulnerable than peers to
external shocks.