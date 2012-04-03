(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 03 -
Summary analysis -- CMA CGM S.A. ---------------------------------- 03-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Watch Neg/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Deep sea foreign
trans. of
freight
Mult. CUSIP6: 189909
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Mar-2012 B-/-- B-/--
11-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--
30-Jun-2009 NR/-- NR/--
25-Nov-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The ratings on France-based container ship operator CMA CGM S.A. are
constrained by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's weak
liquidity position, likely covenant breaches, and highly leveraged financial
risk profile, with adjusted debt levels of about $12.6 billion as of Dec. 31,
2011. Our view of CMA CGM's aggressive financial policy, with the demonstrated
high tolerance of debt to finance growth, combined with the high operating
risk in the cyclical, capital-intensive, and competitive container shipping
industry are further constraints.