(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 03 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros ---- 03-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Mar-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
11-Oct-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
22-Feb-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
08-May-2007 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb-
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Key role as service provider to Spain's former savings bank segment.
-- Limited exposure to credit risk.
-- Adequate capitalization and financial flexibility.
-- High systemic importance for the Spanish banking system.
Weaknesses:
-- Significant client concentration.
-- Difficult operating environment in Spain.
-- Primarily wholesale funding profile, which by nature is more confidence- and
credit-sensitive than retail funding.