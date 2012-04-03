Apr 03 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Forethought Financial Group Inc. -------------- 03-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency BBB-/Stable/-- State/Province: Delaware
Primary SIC: Hospital and
medical service
plans
Mult. CUSIP6: 34628T
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Mar-2010 BBB-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The counterparty credit rating on Forethought Financial Group Inc. (FFG) and
the insurer financial strength rating on its subsidiary, Forethought Life
Insurance Co. (FLIC), reflect the group's top three market position in the
preneed life insurance market, very strong capitalization and liquidity, and
conservative risk profile. Offsetting these strengths is the slow growth in
the funeral services industry and the modest scope of FFG's chosen niche
markets.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that FFG will maintain its leading
market position in the preneed insurance sector and continue to achieve
profitable growth in its annuity and final expense life insurance businesses
while maintaining its very strong capitalization and liquidity as measured by
our models. We could lower the ratings if the group's preneed business
continues to experience net negative business flow over the next two years,
GAAP operating return on assets (ROA) deteriorates below 50 basis points, or
capital redundancy falls below the 'A' level. We believe that it's unlikely we
would raise the ratings within the two-year outlook horizon given the company
limited scope of business.