Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 07 -
Summary analysis -- China Resources Land Ltd. --------------------- 07-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: China
Mult. CUSIP6: 16942S
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-May-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The rating on China Resources Land Ltd. (CR Land) reflects the company's growing recurring income from good-quality rental properties and its large, geographically diversified, and low-cost land bank. The business and financial assistance from the company's parent, China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (CR Holdings), also supports the rating. CR Land's largely debt-funded and aggressive growth appetite and weaker capital structure than similarly rated peers' partly offset these strengths. We assess the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate."
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.