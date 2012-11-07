(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB' long-term debt rating to $1 billion in senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022 to be issued by Sasol Financing International PLC. The notes will be unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Sasol Financing International's ultimate parent company, South African oil and chemicals firm Sasol Ltd. (Sasol; BBB/Negative/A-2).

The proceeds of the benchmark size issue are to be used for general corporate purposes including working capital, project development, and capital expenditure.

The ratings on Sasol reflect our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, thanks to its diversified and highly profitable domestic activities along the energy chain, particularly its South African coal-to-liquids synthetic fuel plant and its Oryx gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant in Qatar. The ratings also reflect our assessment of Sasol's "modest" financial risk profile and what we consider to be its prudent financial policies. These strengths are tempered by Sasol's earnings' high sensitivity to lower oil prices and a strong South African rand, alongside a potential rise in debt and project execution risks if and when several multibillion-dollar GTL projects are built.

The ratings on Sasol are influenced by those on the sovereign and country risk, because the company generates two-thirds to three quarters of its operating profits in South Africa. Country risk factors for Sasol in our view include currency volatility, persistent input cost inflation, limited access to suitable labor, the potential for windfall taxation, and a degree of political uncertainty. These are in addition to recent challenges that all mining companies operating in South Africa face following strikes by miners. We note, however, that Sasol's underlying performance for the financial year to June 30, 2012, was strong and that its operations have not yet been affected by the recent strikes.

The negative outlook on Sasol largely reflects that on the Republic of South Africa (foreign currency BBB/Negative/A-2; local currency A-/Negative/A-2), and the potential that we could downgrade the company if we downgraded the sovereign further. We presently consider it unlikely that our ratings on Sasol would exceed those on the sovereign because the company generated three quarters of its profits domestically in the year to June 30, 2012.

On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' its foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating and affirmed its 'A-2' foreign currency short-term corporate credit rating on Sasol. For more information please refer to "Research Update: South African Oil And Chemicals Firm Sasol Downgraded To 'BBB' After Similar Action On South Africa; Outlook Negative."

