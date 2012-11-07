(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed F. Van Lanschot Bankiers N.V.'s (Van
Lanschot) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'.
The agency has revised the Outlook on the Long-term IDR to Negative from Stable. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation of Van Lanschot's VR and IDRs reflects the bank's continued
established Dutch franchise, moderate risk appetite and good liquidity and
capitalisation. The revision of the Outlook on the Long-term IDR to Negative
from Stable is driven by significant profitability challenges, caused by a high
cost base and pressures on income generation, as well as the potential for
higher loan impairment charges as a result of a weakened domestic economic
environment. Fitch also has some concerns that strong competition might threaten
the stabilisation of the deposit base.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Van Lanschot's IDRs and senior debt rating are driven by the bank's intrinsic
creditworthiness.
A key driver of Van Lanschot's ratings is its franchise, with a focus on private
banking within the Netherlands and neighbouring Belgium. Loans are extended to
high net worth individuals, and entrepreneurs and their related companies, to
support a current or a potential private banking relationship.
Van Lanschot's ratings are sensitive to an improvement in its income generation
and a reduction in its cost base, which would increase its ability to absorb
higher than expected loan impairment charges. Management has implemented
measures to reduce costs and improve income generation, but the effects of these
efforts are currently offset by deleveraging and weak economic conditions in the
Netherlands. The ratings could be downgraded if underlying profitability remains
weak and is accompanied by higher loan impairment charges.
Overall, Van Lanschot's asset quality has remained satisfactory. However, given
the group's exposure to the Dutch market, both in the form of residential
mortgage loans and SME lending, Van Lanschot's VR continues to be sensitive to
changes in Fitch's assumptions around key economic and market variables for the
country.
The ratings are also sensitive to the highly competitive environment for
customer deposits. In addition, any deterioration in the solid capitalisation
and liquidity levels and balanced funding profile would also put pressure on the
bank's VR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation
that there is a limited probability that the Dutch state ('AAA'/Stable) would
support Van Lanschot, if required. This opinion derives from Van Lanschot's
small franchise in comparison with the four largest Dutch banks, all of which
have been classified as systemically important banks by the Dutch authorities.
Nevertheless, Fitch's view of potential support takes into account Van
Lanschot's regional franchise and SME financing.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any
change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in its ratings) or
willingness of the Dutch state to provide timely support to the bank, if
required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the
availability of sovereign support for banks more generally. In this context,
Fitch is paying close attention to on-going policy discussions around bank
support and 'bail in', especially in Europe.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Van Lanschot are notched off
Van Lanschot's VR. Therefore, their respective ratings have been affirmed and
are sensitive to any change in Van Lanschot's VR.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar
Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below the VR to
reflect the below average loss severity of this type of debt compared with
average recoveries.
Van Lanschot's innovative Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below its VR
to reflect the higher loss severity risk of these securities compared with
average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of
non-performance (an additional two notches).
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'
Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Innovative Tier 1 securities (NL0000117745): affirmed at 'BB+'