(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morocco's Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', Long-term local currency
IDR at 'BBB', and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Morocco's Country Ceiling at 'BBB'.
Morocco's 'BBB-' rating is supported by a strong macroeconomic performance, as
evidenced by low inflation, sustained GDP growth and general government debt
(39% of GDP) in line with rating peers. Recent success in managing the political
transition has underlined Morocco's political stability. Economic dependence on
Europe (60% of current account receipts, 80% of foreign tourists and remittances
and 50% of exports in 2011) and on oil imports contributed to higher fiscal and
current account deficits in 2011 and represent significant downside risks.
However, Fitch expects these 'twin deficits' to begin narrowing this year,
supported by recent and prospective measures to reduce fuel subsidies, and
supporting the Stable Outlook.
Real GDP growth remained strong at 5% in 2011, supported by accommodative
economic policies and structural reforms, and despite economic difficulties
affecting Morocco's main economic partners in the eurozone. Growth has slowed in
2012 due to a decline in agricultural output, but non-agricultural growth
remained at 4.2% in Q212. Assuming a rebound in agriculture, and some recovery
in the eurozone, Fitch expects GDP growth to recover to 5% by 2014, in line with
performance in the previous decade, supported by new investment projects. The
main risk to the forecast is worse than expected performance in the eurozone,
especially given Morocco's much more limited room to support domestic demand now
compared with 2009.
High oil prices in 2011 and 2012 have pushed the current account to a large
deficit (7.2% of GDP expected in 2012 after 8% of GDP in 2011) and international
reserves have declined markedly to an expected 4.1 months of current account
payments (CXP) by end-2012 from 7.1 months in 2009. However, Fitch forecasts a
gradual improvement in the current account deficit, primarily due to lower oil
prices (forecast at USD100/barrel in 2013 and 2014 from USD110/barrel in 2012)
as well as a pickup in exports. Under this scenario, international reserves
would stabilise by 2013 at four months of CXP and net external debt, which has
been increasing, should also stabilise. Morocco has obtained an IMF
Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) worth USD6.2bn (1.4 months of CXP) over
two years. The authorities do not intend to use the credit line and see it as
insurance against a potential extreme scenario.
The central government deficit increased markedly to 6.2% of GDP in 2011 after
4.7% in 2010, primarily reflecting the increased subsidy bill (6.1% of GDP) as a
result of higher oil prices. The authorities have started to reform the
universal subsidy system (caisse de compensation) and administered oil prices
were increased by 16% in June 2012. Fitch projects the budget deficit to decline
gradually (4.8% of GDP in 2013 from 5.5% in 2012) in line with the recently
announced budget and in the medium term as the subsidy reform progresses.
General government debt would stay in line with rating peers at the 2014
horizon. Rising spending pressures following the institutional changes in the
wake of the Arab Spring increase implementation risks to the projected
tightening.
Morocco has been the most successful country in the region in responding to
popular demand for change following the Arab Spring. Under the terms of the new
constitution, the King appointed the leader of the dominant party in the newly
elected Parliament (the Parti de la Justice et du Developpement) as head of the
government in January 2012. The government has taken a gradual reformist
approach and its first policy steps suggest continuity in terms of economic
policy.
The Stable Outlook anticipates improvement in the fiscal and current account
deficits, consistent with Fitch's central scenario, supported by successful
implementation of the subsidy reform and continued high growth.
In contrast, inability to correct the large central government and current
account deficits, further erosion in the international reserves position and a
material weakening of economic performance in the face of external shocks, such
as weaker than expected eurozone performance or higher than expected oil prices,
would be rating negative. In the longer term, Morocco's ratings would benefit
from improvements in key social indicators (poverty, GDP per capita, youth
unemployment) that are relatively weak compared to rating peers.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is different than the
original rating committee outcome.