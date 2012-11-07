(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 07 -
OVERVIEW
-- Based on performance data, and our view on the stabilizing German
economy, we have lowered our net loss expectations for the Trucklease S.A.
Compartment No.1 transaction
-- We have raised our ratings on each of the class B to D notes by three
notches, to reflect our view that credit enhancement has increased to a level
that we consider commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned.
-- Additionally, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A
notes.
-- NL Mobil Lease GmbH (now Albis Mobil lease GmbH), a subsidiary of
Albis Finance AG, mainly engaged in truck and trailer business originated the
lease receivables that back these ABS transactions.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its issue credit ratings on the class B, C,
and D notes issued by Trucklease S.A. Compartment No.1 (Trucklease 1) to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA
(sf)', to 'AA (sf)' from 'A (sf)', and to 'A (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)', respectively. At
the same time, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes (see
list below).
The notes are German lease receivable asset-backed securities (ABS) issued
through Trucklease 1, which closed in January 2011. Trucklease 1 securitized
lease receivables, primarily for trucks and trailers, that were originated by
NL Mobile Lease GmbH.
Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction. We considered the
transaction's performance data, the current structure of the transaction, and
our view on the stabilizing German economy. As a result we lowered our loss
expectations.