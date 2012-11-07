(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Based on performance data, and our view on the stabilizing German economy, we have lowered our net loss expectations for the Trucklease S.A. Compartment No.1 transaction

-- We have raised our ratings on each of the class B to D notes by three notches, to reflect our view that credit enhancement has increased to a level that we consider commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned.

-- Additionally, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A notes.

-- NL Mobil Lease GmbH (now Albis Mobil lease GmbH), a subsidiary of Albis Finance AG, mainly engaged in truck and trailer business originated the lease receivables that back these ABS transactions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its issue credit ratings on the class B, C, and D notes issued by Trucklease S.A. Compartment No.1 (Trucklease 1) to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA (sf)', to 'AA (sf)' from 'A (sf)', and to 'A (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)', respectively. At the same time, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes (see list below).

The notes are German lease receivable asset-backed securities (ABS) issued through Trucklease 1, which closed in January 2011. Trucklease 1 securitized lease receivables, primarily for trucks and trailers, that were originated by NL Mobile Lease GmbH.

Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction. We considered the transaction's performance data, the current structure of the transaction, and our view on the stabilizing German economy. As a result we lowered our loss expectations.