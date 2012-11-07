(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07 - Korea's proposed Covered Bonds Act should boost issuance, Fitch Ratings says. It addresses areas we consider important for investor protection, such as investors' preferential right to cover pool assets, over-collateralisation (OC), disclosure and reporting.

The Act stipulates that covered bond investors have a preferential claim to a cover pool in the event of the issuer's bankruptcy. We regard the ring-fencing of cover assets from the rest of an issuer's balance sheet for the benefit of covered bond investors as a pre-requisite for a covered bond to achieve a rating higher than the senior unsecured debt of the issuer. So this appears positive, although our final view will depend on a fuller legal assessment of the Act's asset segregation provisions.

The Act also specifies the dual recourse nature of the covered bonds: covered bond investors will therefore have a senior unsecured claim on the issuer if cover assets alone are insufficient to pay off the covered bonds.

We believe the introduction of a minimum OC level is positive for covered bond investors. However, actual OC in most globally issued covered bonds is above the 5% stipulated in the Act (which itself is higher than the 3% proposed in Singapore and enacted in Australia).

The Act proposes a cap on the total issuance amount of covered bonds at 8% of an issuer's total assets at the end of the previous fiscal year. This should nevertheless give issuers a degree of flexibility in determining how often and how much they issue.

The public disclosure and regular reporting requirements in the Act should promote transparency to market participants as well as to the Financial Services Commission of Korea (FSC). These requirements include appointing an independent auditor to verify and report compliance with eligibility criteria and covered bond regulations. Quarterly public disclosure is expected to include details of the amount of covered bonds outstanding, the cover assets (such as their present value), and a review of an issuer's risk management. The Act specifies an administrator's duties, such as liquidating cover assets upon an issuer's bankruptcy. We view the continuous oversight by a governing authority on issued covered bonds a credit positive - the FSC can investigate and order corrective measures to issuers' covered bonds operation.

The proposed rules are broadly similar to those found in other established jurisdictions in including definitions of eligible issuers, eligible cover assets, maximum loan-to-value ratio of mortgage loans in a cover pool, and a minimum OC level. The Act specifies a cover pool may include cover assets, liquid assets and other assets such as derivative contracts for hedging interest rate and currency risks.

Cover assets include residential mortgage loans, loans to the government or municipals, government bonds or other high quality assets that are permitted exceptionally under a Presidential Decree. The liquid assets include cash or certificates of deposit issued by other banks with a maturity of less than 100 days. The Act does not specify a mandatory minimum amount of the liquid assets but it does state that they should not exceed 10% of the cover pool.

The FSC published a legislation notice on the proposed Covered Bonds Act on 23 October 2012. If enacted, this would provide an inaugural legislative framework for covered bonds in Korea, and would be in addition to the existing KHFC Act which caters to covered bonds issued by Korea Housing Finance Corporation (KHFC) only. We expect to see financial institutions other than KHFC to start tapping the covered bond market as a result.