In our view, VCL 12 has shown stable asset performance, with low levels of net
losses and delinquencies since closing. Cumulative net losses to date are
0.20%, meaning that the transaction is performing better than our assumptions
at closing. Delinquencies of more than 90 days are 1.02%, which is lower than
those observed in comparable transactions from the same originator, and
prepayments are at an annualized rate of 6.19%. Furthermore, partial
sequential prepayment of the notes has led to increased credit enhancement.
The reserve fund has fully amortized and is at 4.05%, the required level under
the transaction documents (1.0% of the initial pool balance).
At closing, we set a net loss base case scenario of 1.40%, which is comparable
with past VCL transactions. With 23 months elapsed, we have observed lower
cumulative net losses of 0.20%, and have resized our base case net loss amount
for the remaining life of the transaction. When resizing, we have taken into
account the deteriorating economic outlook for Germany and consistent
prepayments of principal on the notes.
After taking all of the above factors into account, the results of our cash
flow analysis indicate that the class B notes can make timely payment of
interest and ultimate repayment of principal in 'AA- (sf)' stress scenarios,
whereas the class A notes can make the payments in 'AAA (sf)' stress
scenarios.
Consequently, we have today raised to 'AA- (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' our rating on
the class B notes and affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes.
This is because we consider that the transaction's stable performance and the
build-up of available credit enhancement support the affirmation of our 'AAA
(sf) rating on the class A notes and a one notch upgrade for the class B
notes.
The portfolio comprises auto lease receivables that pay monthly installments.
At closing, VCL 12 entered into a fixed-floating interest rate swap with
Commerzbank AG (A/Negative/A-1) to hedge the mismatch between fixed-rate
payment assets and floating-rate liabilities.
The originator, Volkswagen Leasing GmbH, has originated a number of German
securitizations. The portfolio includes loans issued through Volkswagen AG's
dealer network to purchase Audi, VW, VW Nutzfahrzeuge, Seat, and Skoda cars.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
VCL Multi-Compartment S.A., Compartment VCL 12
EUR519.1 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Rating Raised
B AA- (sf) A+ (sf)
Rating Affirmed
A AAA (sf)