Nov 07 - O
OVERVIEW
-- We have withdrawn our ratings on all classes of notes in Centaurus
(Eclipse 2005-3) following their redemption.
-- Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3) was a CMBS transaction secured by five
loans that were backed by German multifamily housing properties, all scheduled
to mature in 2012, with three years until note maturity.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has withdrawn its credit ratings on Centaurus (Eclipse
2005-3) PLC's class A, B, C, D, and E notes (see list below).
Today's withdrawals follow the cash manager's confirmation that all of the
notes in the transaction prepaid in full on the October 2012 interest payment
date.
Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3) was a commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)
transaction that closed in December 2005. The notes were secured by five
German multifamily loans (maturing in September 2012), all provided to the
same sponsor. The sponsor refinanced the outstanding balances. The refinancing
proceeds were applied towards repayment of the notes on the October 2012 note
payment date.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Criteria Methodology Applied To Fees, Expenses, And Indemnifications,
July 12, 2012
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, June 22, 2012
-- Ratings Lowered On Class A, B, D, E Notes In Centaurus (Eclipse
2005-3) German CMBS Multifamily Deal; Class C Affirmed, May 4, 2012
-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28,
2008
-- Framework For Credit Analysis In European CMBS Transactions, May 21,
2007
-- Technical Challenges In European CMBS Structures, Feb. 16, 2006
-- New Issue: Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3) PLC, Jan. 25, 2006
-- European CMBS Loan Level Guidelines, Sept. 1, 2004
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Ratings Withdrawn
Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3) PLC
EUR651.636 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
A NR A (sf)
B NR BBB+ (sf)
C NR BB+ (sf)
D NR B (sf)
E NR B- (sf)
NR--Not rated.