Apr 04 -
Summary analysis -- Crown Ltd. 04-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Coin-operated
amusement
devices
Mult. CUSIP6: 228408
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Oct-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
04-Dec-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
09-Dec-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
02-Dec-2007 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The ratings on Australia-based gaming company Crown Ltd. (Crown) primarily reflect our view
of the strong market position and cash flow generation of the company's two Australian casino
assets-the Crown Entertainment Complex in Melbourne and the Burswood Entertainment Complex in
Perth. Also underpinning the ratings are the supportive licensing environment for casino
operators in Australia, the resilience of Crown's Australian casinos through economic cycles,
and the strong and improving cash flow generation of the group's largest equity-accounted
investment, Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd. (Melco Crown; BB-/Stable/--).