Aside from Eurochem's acquisition, notable completed or attempted deals over the past three years include India-based Reliance Industries Ltd's ('BBB-'/Stable) USD12bn failed bid for LlyondellBasell (2009), Abu Dhabi-based International Petroleum Investment Company's (IPIC, 'AA'/Stable) USD2.3bn acquisition of US-based Nova Chemicals Corporation ('BB-'/Positive) in 2009, China Bluestar Group's USD2.2bn acquisition of Norwegian Elkem AS (2011), Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Company Limited's (Sinochem, 'BBB+'/Stable) USD2.3bn bid for Australian Nufarm Ltd (withdrawn) and Thailand-based Indorama's USD795m acquisition of US-based Old World Industries (2012).

The shift is generally underpinned by improving financial flexibility and operational profiles. EM chemical producers are often in the last phases of costly multi-year investment programmes devised to upgrade inefficient production assets, improve cost competitiveness or build market share in sectors where they hold a feedstock-cost advantage. Across Fitch's non-European chemicals portfolio, the average capex to depreciation ratio has dropped to 2.6x in 2010 from 4.8x in 2007 while free cash flow margin has increased to 0.9%, from a negative 9.4%. Large joint venture projects involving domestic champions such as China Petrocleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec, 'A'/Stable), JSC Sibur Holding ('BB'/Stable) or SABIC are also bearing fruits and support enhanced business models.

Strategic motives to invest in mature markets fall into one of three categories: portfolio diversification, technical know-how and unrestricted access to developed markets. EM issuers remain predominantly commodity chemical producers and buying technology or production capability for higher premium products can offer a faster return on investment than R&D-based expansion would warrant. SABIC and IPIC's deals fall into this category.

With the acquisition of BASF's fertiliser plant in Antwerp, Eurochem gains production facilities offering sizeable transportation and logistical advantages at the heart of the European agricultural markets. With the benefit of low-cost natural gas sourced in Russia, the new operations are likely to offer strong competitive features. Finally, the deal could soften the impact of potential anti-dumping restrictions in Europe, such as those imposed in the past on Russian nitrogen fertiliser UAN until late 2011.

Access to the European chemical markets is also likely to become an even stronger M&A driver with REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemical substances). The next implementation phase of the regulation requires producers to register substances manufactured or imported in the EU at more than 100 tons per year by 1 June 2013.

In line with its methodology, Fitch continues to assess the impact of these acquisitions on a case by case basis. While financial headroom has generally improved since 2007/2008, the limited M&A track record of emerging market issuers raises the execution risk of such transactions. Key considerations such as strategic rationale and fit will come under even stronger scrutiny.