Aside from Eurochem's acquisition, notable completed or attempted deals over the
past three years include India-based Reliance Industries Ltd's ('BBB-'/Stable)
USD12bn failed bid for LlyondellBasell (2009), Abu Dhabi-based International
Petroleum Investment Company's (IPIC, 'AA'/Stable) USD2.3bn acquisition of
US-based Nova Chemicals Corporation ('BB-'/Positive) in 2009, China Bluestar
Group's USD2.2bn acquisition of Norwegian Elkem AS (2011), Sinochem Hong Kong
(Group) Company Limited's (Sinochem, 'BBB+'/Stable) USD2.3bn bid for Australian
Nufarm Ltd (withdrawn) and Thailand-based Indorama's USD795m acquisition of
US-based Old World Industries (2012).
The shift is generally underpinned by improving financial flexibility and
operational profiles. EM chemical producers are often in the last phases of
costly multi-year investment programmes devised to upgrade inefficient
production assets, improve cost competitiveness or build market share in sectors
where they hold a feedstock-cost advantage. Across Fitch's non-European
chemicals portfolio, the average capex to depreciation ratio has dropped to 2.6x
in 2010 from 4.8x in 2007 while free cash flow margin has increased to 0.9%,
from a negative 9.4%. Large joint venture projects involving domestic champions
such as China Petrocleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec, 'A'/Stable), JSC Sibur
Holding ('BB'/Stable) or SABIC are also bearing fruits and support enhanced
business models.
Strategic motives to invest in mature markets fall into one of three categories:
portfolio diversification, technical know-how and unrestricted access to
developed markets. EM issuers remain predominantly commodity chemical producers
and buying technology or production capability for higher premium products can
offer a faster return on investment than R&D-based expansion would warrant.
SABIC and IPIC's deals fall into this category.
With the acquisition of BASF's fertiliser plant in Antwerp, Eurochem gains
production facilities offering sizeable transportation and logistical advantages
at the heart of the European agricultural markets. With the benefit of low-cost
natural gas sourced in Russia, the new operations are likely to offer strong
competitive features. Finally, the deal could soften the impact of potential
anti-dumping restrictions in Europe, such as those imposed in the past on
Russian nitrogen fertiliser UAN until late 2011.
Access to the European chemical markets is also likely to become an even
stronger M&A driver with REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and
Restriction of Chemical substances). The next implementation phase of the
regulation requires producers to register substances manufactured or imported in
the EU at more than 100 tons per year by 1 June 2013.
In line with its methodology, Fitch continues to assess the impact of these
acquisitions on a case by case basis. While financial headroom has generally
improved since 2007/2008, the limited M&A track record of emerging market
issuers raises the execution risk of such transactions. Key considerations such
as strategic rationale and fit will come under even stronger scrutiny.