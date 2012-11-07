Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
Nov 07 government of Zambia
* Moody's has today assigned local- and foreign-currency issuer ratings of B1 to the government of Zambia. The outlook on these ratings is stable. The B1 ratings reflect the following key factors: 1) Expectation of continued rapid growth, which should support economic diversification and over time increase the country's low wealth levels. 2) The country's track record of political stability, which benefits its developing institutional strength. 3) Zambia's low albeit improved financial strength, following debt forgiveness from official creditors in 2006.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.