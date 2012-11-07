(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- On Nov. 6, 2012, we placed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on the Republic of Slovenia on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The ratings on Slovenia-based Triglav Insurance and Triglav Reinsurance, core operating entities of the Triglav group (Triglav), are based on Triglav's notional group operating rating, which we assess at 'bbb+', plus one notch of uplift reflecting the "high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the Slovenian government in the event of financial distress.

-- We are placing our 'A-' long-term rating on these entities on CreditWatch with negative implications, to reflect the risk that the Slovenian government's ability to provide extraordinary support may diminish.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we could remove the one-notch uplift factored into the ratings on Triglav Insurance and Triglav Reinsurance and accordingly lower the ratings to 'BBB+' if we were to lower the long-term sovereign credit rating on Slovenia.

Rating Action

On Nov. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Triglav Insurance and Triglav Reinsurance on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placements follow our placement of the long- and short-term ratings on the Republic of Slovenia on CreditWatch with negative implications.

In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs), we consider Triglav Insurance and Triglav Re's roles to be "important" for the Slovenian government and the link between them to be "very strong."

As such, the ratings on both entities are based on Triglav Group's stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 'bbb+', and to which we add one notch of uplift to reflect its GRE status, and the "high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the Slovenian government.

If the ratings on Slovenia were to be lowered by one notch, we would likely remove the one notch of uplift that we currently factor into the ratings on Triglav Insurance and Triglav Re, the core operating entities of the Triglav Group. This would reflect our opinion of the Slovenian government's reduced ability to provide extraordinary support to the two rated entities in the event of financial distress (see "General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," Dec. 9, 2010).

Triglav Group's 'bbb+' notional group operating rating derives from its leading position in the Slovenian insurance market, its strong brand name in the Western Balkans, and the group's strong operating performance and capitalization. However, weakening economic and financial conditions in Slovenia (Triglav Group's domestic and primary market), and the high development risks in the Western Balkans (Triglav Group's main area of growth) partially offset these strengths.

CreditWatch

The CreditWatch placement reflects that on Slovenia and the possibility that we could lower the ratings on Triglav Insurance and Triglav Reinsurance by one notch if we were to lower the long-term sovereign credit rating on Slovenia to 'A-'.

We could remove the ratings from CreditWatch and affirm them if the ratings on Slovenia are removed from CreditWatch and affirmed, or if Triglav Group's financial and business profiles prove more resilient to the deteriorating operating, macroeconomic, and financial environment in Slovenia than we currently assume in our base-case scenario.

We expect to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within 90 days, following our CreditWatch resolution or update on the sovereign rating.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Triglav Insurance Co. Ltd.

Triglav Re, Reinsurance Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A-/Watch Neg/-- A-/Negative/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A-/Watch Neg/-- A-/Negative/--