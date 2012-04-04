US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on Small Business Trust II 2012. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Small Business Trust II 2012
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: